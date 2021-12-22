Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

It feels like yesterday we were heavily engaged in fantasy football draft season, so it's hard to fathom we have reached the last Thursday night football game of the season.

Ryan Tannehill and the AFC South-leading Titans host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in a showdown with massive playoff implications for both clubs.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five of their last six games while averaging an impressive 29.2 points per game.

The Titans, who have lost three of their last four games, will look to solidify their quest for the 2021 AFC South title and fend off a hard-charging Indianapolis squad.

Tannehill has struggled under the bright lights of Thursday Night football, tossing five touchdowns to five interceptions while his teams are 2-4 Straight-Up (SU).

Overall, my content from Las Vegas in the NFL this season stands at 42-34 (55%) including both ATS and Player Proposition investments, resulting in a profit of +10.82 units. Let's look to close out the season on a high note here at SI Betting!

Spread : San Francisco -3.5 (-110) | Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

: San Francisco -3.5 (-110) | Tennessee +3.5 (-110) Moneyline : San Francisco (-188) | Tennessee (+155)

: San Francisco (-188) | Tennessee (+155) Total : 44 – Over (-110) | Under 44 (-110)

: 44 – Over (-110) | Under 44 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : SF 53% | TEN 47%

: SF 53% | TEN 47% Game Info: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NFL Network

The line has ticked up since its opening in favor of San Francisco (8-6 SU; 7-7 Against The Spread (ATS)) as a 3-point road favorite at SI Sportsbook to a 3.5-point demand. The total, which opened at 43.5, has risen to 44. The Titans (9-5 SU; 8-6 ATS) are 5-2 SU at Nissan Stadium this season and could welcome back star wideout A.J. Brown for the first time since he suffered a chest injury in Week 11 against the Texans.

Fantasy managers are hoping for big production from star wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle in the second week of the fantasy playoffs.

Samuel has emerged as the best threat in San Francisco’s rushing attack, as the club has suffered numerous injuries at the position and will again be without Elijah Mitchell. The versatile third-year fantasy star has scored at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games. Samuel has likely carried his fantasy managers to the postseason by posting double-digit PPR fantasy points in every game he's played this season.

The 49ers may be forced to utilize Samuel more in the passing game as Tennessee owns the second-best run defense, surrendering just 86.9 rushing yards per game.

Respected money in Vegas has targeted Kittle. The star tight end is once again proving to be a dominant fantasy option at the most critical point of the season. Over the last three weeks, the fifth-year veteran has been on the field for more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps while hauling in 28 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Averaging 141.6 receiving yards per game during this span has led respected money to back more superb production against the Titans by betting the over on his receiving yardage projection of 68.5, which he has surpassed six of 11 games this season.

The Titans are hoping Brown’s potential return will ignite an offense that has only averaged 15.3 points per game during his three-week absence.

Any wager involving Brown, who likely would receive the bulk of the target share should he play, is a solid investment despite facing a tough 49ers pass defense that is surrendering the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (213.2).

The Titans have struggled to find an offensive identity since star running back Derrick Henry (foot) went down. Wide receiver Julio Jones re-injured his hamstring in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, but has no injury designation for Thursday's game.

San Francisco is 5-1 SU and ATS over its last six games, while Tennessee is reeling and has posted 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS marks over its last five games. However, the Titans will be playing with desperation on the short week as the red-hot Colts have closed the gap to one game in the race for the AFC South crown. The Titans own the tiebreaker.

Respected money believes a stout Titans run defense that will force Garappolo to beat them through the air Thursday.

Let’s also look to hook up the two AFC South rivals in another wager concluding on Christmas Day!

As we continue to stress, if you assume backing home teams is a blind profitable endeavor this season then you need to pay closer attention. Home teams are just 99-123-1 (44.6%) ATS and home underdogs are a disappointing 41-47 (46.6%) ATS.

BET: Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

CHRISTMAS TEASER: Tennessee +10.5 with Colts +8.5 (against Arizona)



PROP BETS:

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 8-7 ATS / Props 15-11 +6.15 units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 42-34 ATS & Props +10.82 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

