Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Jalen Hurts Has Proven He’s QB1 in Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts Has Proven He’s QB1 in Philadelphia
Publish date:

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

The Titans host the 49ers on Thursday to kick off Week 16. Get the latest betting insight.
Author:

It feels like yesterday we were heavily engaged in fantasy football draft season, so it's hard to fathom we have reached the last Thursday night football game of the season.

Ryan Tannehill and the AFC South-leading Titans host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in a showdown with massive playoff implications for both clubs.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five of their last six games while averaging an impressive 29.2 points per game.

The Titans, who have lost three of their last four games, will look to solidify their quest for the 2021 AFC South title and fend off a hard-charging Indianapolis squad.

Tannehill has struggled under the bright lights of Thursday Night football, tossing five touchdowns to five interceptions while his teams are 2-4 Straight-Up (SU).

Overall, my content from Las Vegas in the NFL this season stands at 42-34 (55%) including both ATS and Player Proposition investments, resulting in a profit of +10.82 units. Let's look to close out the season on a high note here at SI Betting!

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
  • Spread: San Francisco -3.5 (-110) | Tennessee +3.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: San Francisco (-188) | Tennessee (+155)
  • Total: 44 – Over (-110) | Under 44 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: SF 53% | TEN 47%
  • Game Info: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NFL Network

The line has ticked up since its opening in favor of San Francisco (8-6 SU; 7-7 Against The Spread (ATS)) as a 3-point road favorite at SI Sportsbook to a 3.5-point demand. The total, which opened at 43.5, has risen to 44. The Titans (9-5 SU; 8-6 ATS) are 5-2 SU at Nissan Stadium this season and could welcome back star wideout A.J. Brown for the first time since he suffered a chest injury in Week 11 against the Texans.

49ers Player Prop Info

Fantasy managers are hoping for big production from star wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle in the second week of the fantasy playoffs.

Samuel has emerged as the best threat in San Francisco’s rushing attack, as the club has suffered numerous injuries at the position and will again be without Elijah Mitchell. The versatile third-year fantasy star has scored at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games. Samuel has likely carried his fantasy managers to the postseason by posting double-digit PPR fantasy points in every game he's played this season. 

The 49ers may be forced to utilize Samuel more in the passing game as Tennessee owns the second-best run defense, surrendering just 86.9 rushing yards per game.

Respected money in Vegas has targeted Kittle. The star tight end is once again proving to be a dominant fantasy option at the most critical point of the season. Over the last three weeks, the fifth-year veteran has been on the field for more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps while hauling in 28 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Averaging 141.6 receiving yards per game during this span has led respected money to back more superb production against the Titans by betting the over on his receiving yardage projection of 68.5, which he has surpassed six of 11 games this season.

aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch

Titans Player Prop Info

The Titans are hoping Brown’s potential return will ignite an offense that has only averaged 15.3 points per game during his three-week absence.

Any wager involving Brown, who likely would receive the bulk of the target share should he play, is a solid investment despite facing a tough 49ers pass defense that is surrendering the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (213.2).

SI Recommends

The Titans have struggled to find an offensive identity since star running back Derrick Henry (foot) went down. Wide receiver Julio Jones re-injured his hamstring in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, but has no injury designation for Thursday's game.

Frankie's Thursday Night Football Play

San Francisco is 5-1 SU and ATS over its last six games, while Tennessee is reeling and has posted 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS marks over its last five games. However, the Titans will be playing with desperation on the short week as the red-hot Colts have closed the gap to one game in the race for the AFC South crown. The Titans own the tiebreaker. 

Respected money believes a stout Titans run defense that will force Garappolo to beat them through the air Thursday.

Let’s also look to hook up the two AFC South rivals in another wager concluding on Christmas Day!

As we continue to stress, if you assume backing home teams is a blind profitable endeavor this season then you need to pay closer attention. Home teams are just 99-123-1 (44.6%) ATS and home underdogs are a disappointing 41-47 (46.6%) ATS.

BET: Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

CHRISTMAS TEASER: Tennessee +10.5 with Colts +8.5 (against Arizona)

PROP BETS:

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

***

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 8-7 ATS / Props 15-11 +6.15 units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 42-34 ATS & Props +10.82 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

More Betting, Fantasy & NFL:

 49ers-Titans Player Props
 Week 15 Bad Beats
Week 16 Waiver Wire
Composite Picks the Bowl Games
Fantasy Impact: AB Re-Joins the Bucs
Jakob Johnson is Aiding the Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

JC Tretter sits on the bench.
NFL

NFLPA President Says NFL Nearly Canceled Three Games Prior to Rescheduling

It ended up rescheduling three games amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

newport-surfing
More Sports

Surfing on New Year’s Eve—in Rhode Island

Photographing winter surfing in New England.

Member Exclusive
SoFi Stadium 2
Podcasts

Year in Review With Andrew Marchand and John Ourand | SI Media Podcast

The biggest sports stories of the year, plus Super Bowl betting odds with Sal Licata and so much more.

The College Football Playoff logo.
College Football

New CFP Actions Detail Procedure if Teams Cannot Play

The announcement explains what happens if teams cannot play because of COVID-19.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Player Props: 49ers at Titans

Analyzing the player props to target when the 49ers face the Titans in a Thursday Night Football matchup with major playoff implications.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Texas A&M Won't Play in Gator Bowl Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Aggies were set to face Wake Forest, who now hope for a new opponent for the Dec. 31 game.

AEW's Sting makes his entrance on Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Return to Greensboro Feels Like a Homecoming for Sting

Returning to the venue where he had so many great matches, the 62-year-old is relishing his time in AEW.

ALABAMA ASSISTANT
College Football

Two Alabama Assistants Test Positive for COVID-19

Saban anticipates both coaches will be available for the CFP semifinal game on Dec. 31.