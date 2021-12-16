Bowl Games Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

Welcome to the crapshoot that is bowl season.

We tried to give you one player to watch in each bowl game, but that can be difficult this time of year with the dizzying array of opt outs. This affects your betting tickets, along with trying to judge the team's motivations.

Who really wants to be in this bowl game? And who would much rather just start their offseason program? Which team fired its coach? Who’s on the skeleton bowl staff and were they too busy trying to figure out their future that they may have let a thing or two lapse during bowl practices?

We can give you the numbers, but a lot can change in the weeks between the regular season and bowl games.

Good luck this holiday season, but you’ve been warned.



Season: 342-384-6 (47.3%)

Composite Best Bets

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-Coastal Carolina (-11) over Northern Illinois

-Fresno State (-11.5) over UTEP

-Oregon State (-7.5) over Utah State

-Minnesota (-3.5) over West Virginia

-Virginia Tech (PK) over Maryland

-Miami (-2.5) over Washington State

-Ohio State (-6) over Utah

Dogs

-Purdue (+4.5) over Tennessee

-Cincinnati (+13.5) over Alabama

-Michigan (+8.5) over Georgia

-Texas Tech (+9) over Mississippi State

DEC. 17

-Toledo (-10) over Middle Tennessee

-Coastal Carolina (-11) over Northern Illinois

DEC. 18

-Appalachian State (-3) over Western Kentucky

-Fresno State (-11.5) over UTEP

-UAB (+6.5) over BYU

-Liberty (-9) over Eastern Michigan

-Oregon State (-7.5) over Utah State (+7.5)

-Marshall (+5) over Louisiana

DEC. 20

-Tulsa (-9.5) over Old Dominion

DEC. 21

-Kent State (+3) over Wyoming

-UTSA (-2.5) over San Diego State

DEC. 22

-Army (-3.5) over Missouri

DEC. 23

-Central Florida (+6.5) over Florida

-Miami (Ohio) (-3) over North Texas

DEC. 24

-Hawaii (+7.5) over Memphis

DEC. 25

-Ball State (+4.5) over Georgia State

DEC. 27

-Western Michigan (-5.5) over Nevada

-East Carolina (+3) over Boston College (-3)

DEC. 28

-Auburn (-3) over Houston

-Louisville (-2) over Air Force

-Texas Tech (+9) over Mississippi State

-NC State (-1) over UCLA

-Minnesota (-3.5) over West Virginia

DEC. 29

-SMU (+2) over Virginia

-Virginia Tech (pick) over Maryland

-Clemson (+1.5) over Iowa State

-Oklahoma (-5) over Oregon

DEC. 30

-Pittsburgh (+2) over Michigan State

-North Carolina (-9) over South Carolina

-Purdue (+4.5) over Tennessee

-Wisconsin (-7) over Arizona State

DEC. 31



-Cincinnati (+13.5) over Alabama

-Michigan (+8.5) over Georgia

-Miami (-2.5) over Washington State

-Boise State (-7.5) over Central Michigan

-Texas A&M (-5) over Wake Forest

JAN. 1

-Ole Miss (+1) over Baylor

-Ohio State (-6) over Utah

-Notre Dame (-2) over Oklahoma State

-Penn State (+2) over Arkansas

-Iowa (+3) over Kentucky



JAN. 4

-LSU (+1.5) over Kansas

