Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs

Julian Edelman Bets $100K on Tom Brady Facing Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LVI

Julian Edelman reportedly has wagered $100,000 on a Super Bowl clash between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Tom Brady or Bill Belichick…Belichick or Brady…

Who would you bet on?

Well, why not both?

Check Super Bowl LVI Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

That’s what former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has decided to do. Edelman wagered $100,000 that Belichick and the Patriots will face Brady and the Buccaneers in Superbowl LVI, according to TMZ Sports.

I mean, it’s pretty genius really.

SI Recommends

Edelman received the money for the wager to help promote a brand, but he immediately saw the opportunity to reinvest it for the perfect payday.

Maybe he’s onto something.

After all, who could possibly know these two contenders better? Edelman, Brady and Belichick won three Super Bowl rings together.

The payout? $545,000, according to the story. However, since the bet was placed in-house and with brand-sponsored money, the profit is capped compared to the +4100 odds on that particular Super Bowl matchup being offered elsewhere, which would have netted the former Patriots wide receiver $4.1 million. 

Sure, the Bucs are the NFC's No. 2 seed, while the Patriots are the AFC's No. 6 seed, but if you saw Week 18, you know anything could happen.

As far as postseason experience goes, Belichick and Brady have more than the rest of the field combined. Brady and Tampa Bay edged the Patriots narrowly in Foxboro in Week 4, and a Super Bowl rematch would be worthy of a Hollywood movie script .

As for Edelman: Besides the big payday, he also doesn’t have to pick a side. And like any child of a divorced couple knows: Two Christmases are far better than one.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL: 
Week 18 Big Payouts and Bad Beats
Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?
Opening Playoff Lines
Best and Worst Fantasy Punishments
2021 NFL Season Betting Review
Denver's Quarterback Issue

YOU MAY LIKE

Monday Night Football
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Shows You Can Spin Ratings Any Way You Want

The network plays funny game with ratings from Saturday's NFL games.

DeVonta Smith with Alabama after winning the National Championship.
College Football

Former Alabama Star Not Happy With Team's Play-Calling

The former wide receiver would have liked to see a little more of the Crimson Tide running game.

Andrew Berry (left) standing next coach Kevin Stefanski (right).
NFL

Browns GM Comments on Baker's Future With Cleveland

Mayfield and the Browns missed the playoffs this past season.

uga-bama
College Football

Here Are the 2022 Schedules for Alabama, Georgia

The SEC rivals will both kick off the season on Sept. 3.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

NBC Makes Official Michele Tafoya Announcement

She will be on the sideline for the network's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI in February.

Barry Bonds is in his 10th year on the BBWAA ballot, but he's eligible for the Hall of Fame twice in 2022.
MLB

Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Sosa Have Two Cracks at HOF in 2022

Do they stand a better chance of getting elected by the Today’s Game Committee? Should they get another shot so soon?

Baylor guard James Akinjo
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Texas Tech-Baylor, Auburn-Alabama

The Bears put their undefeated record on the line in a Big 12 showdown, and the Tigers and Crimson Tide meet in a heated SEC clash.

Carson Wentz speaks with Frank Reich.
NFL

Reich Addresses If Wentz Will Remain Starter in 2022

Here's what the Colts coach had to say.