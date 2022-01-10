The 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff matchups are set after an unpredictable Week 18 of the 2021 season. The Tennessee Titans, after holding on 28-25 over Houston, clinched the top seed in the AFC and have earned a bye in the opening round. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the No.1 overall seed after finishing the season with an impressive 13-4 record.

In one of the biggest upsets of the season, Indianapolis was eliminated in a win-and-in scenario, falling to lowly Jacksonville 26-11 as 14-point road favorites. The win over the Colts not only eliminated their AFC South rival's hopes for a postseason berth, but in the process also helped extend the career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for at least one more game. The Steelers, beat the Ravens 16-13 in overtime, and will now head to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The final playoff spot was decided in Las Vegas in dramatic fashion on Sunday Night when the Raiders beat the Chargers, 35-32 in overtime. For their efforts, Derek Carr and the Silver and Black earned a trip to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Let’s take a look at the opening lines and futures odds for the NFL Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Saturday NFL Super Wildcard Playoffs

No. 5 Las Vegas (10-7 SU, 8-9 ATS) at No. 4 Cincinnati (10-7 SU, 10-7 ATS)

Moneyline: Las Vegas: (+195) | Cincinnati: (-260)

Spread: LVR: +6.5 (-110) | CIN: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 4:30 pm ET | NBC

No. 6 New England (10-7 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 3 Buffalo (11-6 SU, 8-6-2 ATS)

Moneyline: New England: (+165) | Buffalo: (-190)

Spread: NE: +4.5 (-110) | BUF: -4.5 (-110)

Total: 44 – Over: (-110) | Under: 44 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 8:15pm ET | CBS

Sunday NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs

No. 7 Philadelphia (9-8 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Tampa Bay (13-4 SU, 9-8 ATS)

Moneyline: Philadelphia: (+325) | Tampa Bay: (-425)

Spread: PHI: +9 (-110) | TB: -9 (-110)

Total: 49.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 1pm ET | FOX

No. 6. San Francisco (9-7 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 3 Dallas (12-5 SU, 13-4 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+140) | Dallas: (-160)

Spread: SF:+3 (-110) | DAL: -3 (-110)

Total: – Over: 51 (-110) | Under: 51 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 15, 2022 4:30 pm ET | CBS

No. 7 Pittsburgh (9-7-1 SU, 8-9 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-5 SU, 8-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+475) | Kansas City: (-675)

Spread: PIT: +13 (-110) | KC: -13 (-110)

Total: 47.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 15, 2022 8:15 pm ET | NBC

Monday NFL Super Wild Card Playoff

No. 5 Arizona (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 4 LA Rams (12-5 SU, 8-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Arizona: (+160) | Los Angeles: (-190)

Spread: ARZ:+4 (-110) | LA: -4 (-110)

Total: – Over: 50 (-110) | Under: 50 (-110)

Game Info: January 17, 2022 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | ABC

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LVI.

SI SPORTSBOOK AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs +240

Buffalo Bills +350

Tennessee Titans +380

Cincinnati Bengals +700

New England Patriots +800

Las Vegas Raiders +2500

Pittsburgh Steelers +2800

SI SPORTSBOOK NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Green Bay Packers +160

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +350

Los Angeles Rams +475

Dallas Cowboys +600

San Francisco +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1200

Philadelphia Eagles +2500

SI SPORTSBOOK SUPERBOWL LVI ODDS

Green Bay Packers +350

Kansas City Chiefs +450

Buffalo Bills +700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Los Angeles Rams +900

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Tennessee Titans +1200

New England Patriots +1600

Arizona Cardinals +1800

Cincinnati Bengals +2000

San Francisco +3300

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Philadelphia Eagles +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +10000