NFL Wild-Card Weekend Odds and Bets: Chiefs and Bucs The Biggest Favorites for Opening Round of Playoffs
The 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff matchups are set after an unpredictable Week 18 of the 2021 season. The Tennessee Titans, after holding on 28-25 over Houston, clinched the top seed in the AFC and have earned a bye in the opening round. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the No.1 overall seed after finishing the season with an impressive 13-4 record.
In one of the biggest upsets of the season, Indianapolis was eliminated in a win-and-in scenario, falling to lowly Jacksonville 26-11 as 14-point road favorites. The win over the Colts not only eliminated their AFC South rival's hopes for a postseason berth, but in the process also helped extend the career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for at least one more game. The Steelers, beat the Ravens 16-13 in overtime, and will now head to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The final playoff spot was decided in Las Vegas in dramatic fashion on Sunday Night when the Raiders beat the Chargers, 35-32 in overtime. For their efforts, Derek Carr and the Silver and Black earned a trip to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Let’s take a look at the opening lines and futures odds for the NFL Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!
Saturday NFL Super Wildcard Playoffs
No. 5 Las Vegas (10-7 SU, 8-9 ATS) at No. 4 Cincinnati (10-7 SU, 10-7 ATS)
Moneyline: Las Vegas: (+195) | Cincinnati: (-260)
Spread: LVR: +6.5 (-110) | CIN: -6.5 (-110)
Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 4:30 pm ET | NBC
No. 6 New England (10-7 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 3 Buffalo (11-6 SU, 8-6-2 ATS)
Moneyline: New England: (+165) | Buffalo: (-190)
Spread: NE: +4.5 (-110) | BUF: -4.5 (-110)
Total: 44 – Over: (-110) | Under: 44 (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 8:15pm ET | CBS
Sunday NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs
No. 7 Philadelphia (9-8 SU, 8-8-1 ATS) at No. 2 Tampa Bay (13-4 SU, 9-8 ATS)
Moneyline: Philadelphia: (+325) | Tampa Bay: (-425)
Spread: PHI: +9 (-110) | TB: -9 (-110)
Total: 49.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 16, 2022 1pm ET | FOX
No. 6. San Francisco (9-7 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 3 Dallas (12-5 SU, 13-4 ATS)
Moneyline: San Francisco: (+140) | Dallas: (-160)
Spread: SF:+3 (-110) | DAL: -3 (-110)
Total: – Over: 51 (-110) | Under: 51 (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 15, 2022 4:30 pm ET | CBS
No. 7 Pittsburgh (9-7-1 SU, 8-9 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-5 SU, 8-9 ATS)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+475) | Kansas City: (-675)
Spread: PIT: +13 (-110) | KC: -13 (-110)
Total: 47.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 15, 2022 8:15 pm ET | NBC
Monday NFL Super Wild Card Playoff
No. 5 Arizona (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 4 LA Rams (12-5 SU, 8-9 ATS)
Moneyline: Arizona: (+160) | Los Angeles: (-190)
Spread: ARZ:+4 (-110) | LA: -4 (-110)
Total: – Over: 50 (-110) | Under: 50 (-110)
Game Info: January 17, 2022 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | ABC
For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LVI.
SI SPORTSBOOK AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Kansas City Chiefs +240
Buffalo Bills +350
Tennessee Titans +380
Cincinnati Bengals +700
New England Patriots +800
Las Vegas Raiders +2500
Pittsburgh Steelers +2800
SI SPORTSBOOK NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Green Bay Packers +160
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +350
Los Angeles Rams +475
Dallas Cowboys +600
San Francisco +1000
Arizona Cardinals +1200
Philadelphia Eagles +2500
SI SPORTSBOOK SUPERBOWL LVI ODDS
Green Bay Packers +350
Kansas City Chiefs +450
Buffalo Bills +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Los Angeles Rams +900
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Tennessee Titans +1200
New England Patriots +1600
Arizona Cardinals +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2000
San Francisco +3300
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Philadelphia Eagles +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +10000