Betting Favorites for 2022-23 Season Released After Georgia's National Championship Win

Despite defeating Alabama on Monday night to claim this year's national championship, oddsmakers have not pegged Georgia as the favorite to repeat as champions next season. 

Instead, the Crimson Time opened as the national championship favorite for next season at sportsbooks across the nation. 

Key to Alabama's possible success next season will be the play of quarterback Bryce Young, who will be entering his second year with the Crimson Tide next fall. In December, Young took home the 2021 Heisman Trophy after accumulating 4,322 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns prior to Monday's defeat.

Alabama opened this past season as title favorites, but the Bulldogs passed the Crimson Tide in October. 

Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Oklahoma are also among the schools toward the top of next year's title odds. 

Next January's national championship is currently set to take place at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area.

