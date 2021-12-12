Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama QB Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Author:

After a sensational season capped with the SEC title, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were also finalists for college football's most prestigious honor. He is the first Alabama quarterback to win the award. 

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Young said. "Without him, I couldn't be here. Through him, all things are possible." 

The sophomore went on to thank his parents, who were visibly tearing up and all smiles in the audience, and his teammates, giving a special shoutout to his offensive line and defense. "It's a team award," Young said. 

"For me, I've always been someone who's been labeled as 'not the prototype,'" he later said. "Being a [Black] quarterback and 'being undersized' and not being that prototype, I've always been ruled out and kind of doubted. People a lot of times have told me that I wasn't going to be able to make it, and for me, it's always been about not really proving them wrong, but proving to myself what I can accomplish. 

"I always push myself to work the hardest, and I try my best to do all I can to maximize all I can do. Thanks to the people around me, and through the grace of God, I've been able to make it here." 

The Alabama quarterback had more than eight times as many first-place votes than the second place finalist, which was Hutchinson.

Young seemingly established himself as the favorite following an epic performance in the SEC Championship, tallying 421 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the win. He's accumulated 4,322 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and three rushing touchdowns this season.

SI Recommends

Fans have also argued that his fourth quarter performance against Auburn was his Heisman moment. The Crimson Tide were down 10–0 heading into the fourth quarter with its offense struggling to click all evening. With less than two minutes to go, the sophomore quarterback led an epic 97-yard drive, capped by a 28-yard pass to the end zone as he faced pressure that sent the Iron Bowl into overtime. Alabama would eventually triumph.

This is Young's first year as the full-time starter, but he still managed to deliver when his team needed him the most. He threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas several weeks ago, breaking a 52-year-old school record.

While the sophomore seemed to be the obvious choice, Young still faced some stiff competition in the voting race. 

Ohio State's Stroud has tallied 3,862 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions during the 2021 campaign. The program has the top offense in yards per game (551.4) thanks to the quarterback's leadership.

Pickett has thrown for 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns for Pitt this season. He even has his own signature moment, a flawless "fake slide" in the ACC Championship that prompted a subsequent rule change

The senior is the first Heisman finalist from the school since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003, but the only person to win the Heisman from Pitt is Tony Dorsett back in 1976. 

Michigan's Hutchinson was the only Heisman finalist who is not a quarterback. The Big Ten champion has 14 sacks on the season and two forced fumbles, as well as 33 tackles and three pass deflections.

Young and Hutchinson have the chance of facing each other with Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic and Michigan in the Orange Bowl. With victories, the two finalists could face off in the national championship. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

RB_StartSit_120821 (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Running Backs

Javonte Williams has been on fire and should stay red hot this week against the Lions.

NYCFC wins the 2021 MLS Cup title
Soccer

NYCFC's MLS Cup Title a Product of Resilience, Refocusing of Resources

Considering the wealth at its disposal, NYCFC is no upstart, but emerging as MLS Cup champion in the face of what it was up against is a true achievement.

Dec 11, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Navy Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot (54) speaks during a postgame interview with CBS after the 122nd Army-Navy game.
College Football

Diego Fagot Comments on Navy's Critical Fake Punt Conversion

The linebacker had no idea the ball was coming to him on the game-deciding play.

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Kirby Smart Reveals in Statement Lanning Will Stay for CFP

The defensive coordinator has secured his first head coaching job out west.

MLS-Cup-Castellanos
Soccer

NYCFC Withstands Dramatic Timbers Equalizer to Win First MLS Cup

Portland forward Felipe Mora scored the latest-recorded goal in regulation in MLS Cup final history, but NYCFC claimed the title in penalty kicks.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
Play
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Considers Knee Surgery After Recent Injury

Bueckers could be out for more than six to eight weeks if she elects to have surgery.

Jesus-Medina-NYCFC-MLS-Cup
Soccer

NYCFC Player Hit By Fan-Thrown Object in MLS Cup Final

A fan was ejected and banned from Providence Park after throwing an object at NYCFC's Jesús Medina.

Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator,
College Football

Report: Oregon to Hire UGA's Dan Lanning

The Ducks are set to tab the 35-year-old to his first head coaching job.