Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs
Daily Cover: The Power of The Dawgs

2022-23 NCAA College Football Future Odds Analysis: SEC Favorites Lead the Way

Analysis of the future odds for the 2022-23 college football title contenders.

It is officially time to turn to the 2022 season, as there’s no time like the present.

Now, prior to wagering, remember what a futures bet now basically is: a no-interest loan to your book for the next 12 months.

BUT with that in mind, here’s how things shake out (and another reminder that the transfer portal may shake up these odds quite a bit in the next nine months).

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18.

Favorites

Alabama +200

I mean, it’s Bama.

Georgia +200

The defending national champs will have to replace a bit on defense to retain its championship quality. But if they can in addition to a likely upgrade at quarterback, these Dawgs are plenty likely to be back on top.

Ohio State +600

The Buckeyes might have the second-best returning quarterback in CJ Stroud. Although they replace much of their receiving corps, what they bring back showed in the Rose Bowl they can power this offense plenty well in addition to dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will try to re-tool a unit that will need to get better to get the Buckeyes where they want to be.

Clemson +800

A step back for the Tigers in 2021 in addition to changing both coordinators (internal promotions). Will continuity keep the Tigers at the top of college football?

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Values

Michigan +3500

Without both dominant edge rushers, Michigan’s defense looks a lot less fearsome. But the offense is intriguing with weapons returning.

SI Recommends

Oklahoma +3500

New head coach, possibly a new QB and an underwhelming 2021. OU should be hungry, but it’s tough to tell what they’ll actually become next season.

Texas A&M +3500

The Aggies beat Bama last season, but can they take the next step in 2022?

USC +3500

New vibes and new excitement are all over the place in L.A.. Lincoln Riley’s pushing all the right buttons so far, but when will that translate onto the field?

Florida +5000

A national title for Florida would definitely be ahead of schedule. The Gators are rebuilding.

Oregon +5000

New coach Dan Lanning and new quarterback Bo Nix send the Ducks into an unexpected New Era. No team has made the Playoff with two losses, so Oregon will likely have to go 10-1 after Week 1’s opener against … Georgia.

Texas +5000

With outstanding Bijan Robinson at running back, Texas should be exciting on offense. But will the defense be anything this year?

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.

Worth a flier?

  • Notre Dame +6600
  • Utah +6600
  • Cincinnati +8000
  • LSU +8000
  • Nebraska +8000
  • Penn State +8000
  • Pittsburgh +8000
  • Purdue +8000
  • Wake Forest +8000
  • Wisconsin +8000

Just don’t (+10,000 and up)

  • Arizona State
  • Auburn
  • Baylor
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Miami-Florida
  • Michigan State
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma State
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • UCLA
  • Washington
  • Kansas State
  • Iowa State
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi State
  • NC State
  • Syracuse
  • TCU
  • Arkansas
  • BYU
  • California
  • Florida State
  • Fresno State
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon State
  • Stanford
  • Utah State
  • Washington State
  • Western Kentucky

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

Check the Latest Lines at SI Sportsbook

More Betting and College Football:
Roundtable: Super Bowl LVI Winner
Roundtable: NFC Winner
Raiders-Bengals Betting Preview
Patriots-Bills Betting Preview
Eagles-Buccaneers Betting Preview
49ers-Cowboys Betting Preview
How Georgia Conquered Alabama

YOU MAY LIKE

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Madison Square Garden.
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Biggest Standouts at Midway Point

Evan Mobley has led a revival in Cleveland, but what other first-year players have made an impact?

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Betting Preview: Cardinals-Rams

Analysis and best bet for Monday night's wild card matchup between NFC West rivals.

UNC's Armando Bacot and Caleb Love
College Basketball

College Hoops Mailbag: ACC’s Tournament Chances, More

Plus, your questions on Northwestern, Notre Dame, a pair of Big East stars and tourney bids out west.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
NFL

Five NFL Players Voted Unanimously to All-Pro Team

The Packers, Colts, Ravens, Rams and Cowboys each have three All-Pros.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Commissioner Jim Phillips chats on the sideline of Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
College Football

ACC Commish Explains Conference's Position on CFP Expansion

Although the conference supports expansion, they're in agreement that it should not be right now because there are more important matters at hand.

Knicks forward Kevin Knox drives against Bucks.
Extra Mustard

Incredible Knicks Draft Stat Goes Viral After Trade

New York’s NBA draft history over the last 25-plus years is brutal.

nick-sirianni-eagles-trust-wild-card-weekend
Play
NFL

GamePlan: How Nick Sirianni Earned the Eagles’ Trust

Philly’s coach is the only new hire from last year’s cycle in the playoffs. Plus, previewing wild-card weekend.

Bill Walton
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Walton + Dave Pasch + COVID-19 + Failed Slam Dunk = A Vintage Broadcasting Moment

Only Bill Walton could have a rant about the coronavirus end with a big laugh.