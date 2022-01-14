It is officially time to turn to the 2022 season, as there’s no time like the present.

Now, prior to wagering, remember what a futures bet now basically is: a no-interest loan to your book for the next 12 months.

BUT with that in mind, here’s how things shake out (and another reminder that the transfer portal may shake up these odds quite a bit in the next nine months).

Favorites

Alabama +200

I mean, it’s Bama.

Georgia +200

The defending national champs will have to replace a bit on defense to retain its championship quality. But if they can in addition to a likely upgrade at quarterback, these Dawgs are plenty likely to be back on top.

Ohio State +600

The Buckeyes might have the second-best returning quarterback in CJ Stroud. Although they replace much of their receiving corps, what they bring back showed in the Rose Bowl they can power this offense plenty well in addition to dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will try to re-tool a unit that will need to get better to get the Buckeyes where they want to be.

Clemson +800

A step back for the Tigers in 2021 in addition to changing both coordinators (internal promotions). Will continuity keep the Tigers at the top of college football?

Values

Michigan +3500

Without both dominant edge rushers, Michigan’s defense looks a lot less fearsome. But the offense is intriguing with weapons returning.

Oklahoma +3500

New head coach, possibly a new QB and an underwhelming 2021. OU should be hungry, but it’s tough to tell what they’ll actually become next season.

Texas A&M +3500

The Aggies beat Bama last season, but can they take the next step in 2022?

USC +3500

New vibes and new excitement are all over the place in L.A.. Lincoln Riley’s pushing all the right buttons so far, but when will that translate onto the field?

Florida +5000

A national title for Florida would definitely be ahead of schedule. The Gators are rebuilding.

Oregon +5000

New coach Dan Lanning and new quarterback Bo Nix send the Ducks into an unexpected New Era. No team has made the Playoff with two losses, so Oregon will likely have to go 10-1 after Week 1’s opener against … Georgia.

Texas +5000

With outstanding Bijan Robinson at running back, Texas should be exciting on offense. But will the defense be anything this year?

Worth a flier?

Notre Dame +6600

Utah +6600

Cincinnati +8000

LSU +8000

Nebraska +8000

Penn State +8000

Pittsburgh +8000

Purdue +8000

Wake Forest +8000

Wisconsin +8000

Just don’t (+10,000 and up)

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Iowa

Maryland

Miami-Florida

Michigan State

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

UCLA

Washington

Kansas State

Iowa State

Kentucky

Mississippi State

NC State

Syracuse

TCU

Arkansas

BYU

California

Florida State

Fresno State

Indiana

Louisiana

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon State

Stanford

Utah State

Washington State

Western Kentucky

