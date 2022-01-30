In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the 49ers are 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Kupp racked up nine catches for 183 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Kupp has 362 receiving yards on 21 receptions (25 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 120.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

