Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has 145 catches (191 targets) and paces the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 ypg) plus 16 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the 49ers are 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Kupp racked up nine catches for 183 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Kupp has 362 receiving yards on 21 receptions (25 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 120.7 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive