Former Falcons head coach and current Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a hot name this offseason for teams looking for a new head coach.

After receiving interviews from six teams regarding head coaching vacancies, Quinn confirmed today to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that he would be returning to the Cowboys.

A key reason for Dallas’ success in Quinn’s first season was rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. It is no surprise that Parsons is elated that the coach who developed him into one of the league’s premier linebackers is sticking around for another year. Parsons took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Quinn took the defensive coordinator job on Mike McCarthy’s staff following his midseason firing from the Falcons in 2020. He immediately became one of the NFL’s best defensive coordinators—much like he was with the Seahawks before becoming the Falcons head coach.

Parsons, who was the No. 12 pick in last April’s NFL Draft out of Penn State, posted a Cowboys franchise rookie record with 12.0 sacks. Parsons also tied the league-lead with 20.0 tackles for loss, making him a heavy favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In addition to the retention of Dan Quinn, the Cowboys are also expected to retain head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2022, according to reports from USA Today.

McCarthy’s status was unknown following the team’s questionable decision making down the stretch of the NFC Wild Card loss to the 49ers. Quarterback Dak Prescott took off on a designed quarterback run, and stayed in bounds without any timeouts remaining.

The clock expired as a result, and the Cowboys were eliminated.

With McCarthy and Quinn returning, the franchise appears to be giving it another shot with the current group in hopes that next season ends with a deeper playoff run, and potentially the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1996.

