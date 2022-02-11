After seeing a pair of contenders square off in last week's UFC main event, this Saturday night, we will see the two best middleweights in the world enter the Octagon in Houston for a title fight rematch. Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya has defended his title three times (and moved up to fight Blachowicz for the LHW title where he lost) since his second-round KO of Robert Whittaker in October of 2019, cementing his status as the undisputed 185 lb. champ. Adesanya, who has made it clear he does not like Whittaker and does not consider him a threat, comes in as a sizable 3 to 1 favorite on SI Sportsbook.

Card: UFC 271: Adesanya-Whittaker 2

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12 2022, 10 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Tex.

Main Card

Bobby Green (-145) vs Nasrat Haqparast (+120)

Kyler Phillips (-400) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+310)

Jared Cannonier (-170) vs. Derek Brunson (+140)

Derrick Lewis (-190) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+155)

Israel Adesanya (-300) vs. Robert Whittaker (+240)



SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso

I'm going to take a look at the co-main event here: Three months ago, Derrick Lewis defeated seventh-ranked Chris Daukaus.

It wasn't even competitive. Lewis dominated Daukaus, knocking him out in the first round. The fight showed the wide disparity between the top five of the heavyweight division and everyone else. At 271, Tai Tuivasa falls into the "everyone else" category.

Tuivasa will also be looking for a knockout victory, but he has never faced anyone that hits like Lewis. This will be exciting while it lasts, though it won't last long.

BET: Lewis -190

BET: Lewis by KO -125

Barrasso: Adesanya-Whittaker Rematch Perfect Centerpiece at UFC 271

SI video’s Julian Pinto

For the main event at UFC 271, I have Adesanya winning the rematch. The first match was mostly fought on the feet, and I do not see Whittaker winning by those means. Adesanya's feinting, movement, and timing will be too much for Bobby Knuckles to handle. Whittaker is a good wrestler, but Adesanya's takedown defense will make it hard for Whittaker to take it to the ground, and with Adesanya's size advantage, I do not see Whittaker keeping him down if he lands the takedown. I can only see Robert Whittaker winning if he leans on his karate and blitzes in and out. This could break up Adesanya's timing and feinting, making things interesting. Even if that did play out, I think Adesanya will figure Whittaker out and retain his title.

BET: Adesanya -275

SI senior host Robin Lundberg

It is never too exciting to bet a favorite given the odds don't pay that well; however, I will not go against Israel Adesanya. No disrespect to Robert Whittaker, who is a heck of a fighter; it's just tough to see this ending too differently than their last fight. So if you want to spice things up, go with an early finish as well.

BET: Adesanya -275

BET: Adesanya by TKO/KO +165

SI producer Doug Vazquez

One of the more intriguing fights on the card, other than the main event, is another bout in the middleweight division that could have title shot considerations. Derek Brunson comes in as an underdog against the versatile striker in Jared Cannonier. The winner of this fight definitely enters the discussion for the winner of the title fight between Adesanya and Whittaker. I think this is going to be a fairly close fight. But Brunson is the hotter fighter here, coming in on a five-bout win streak. I think in the end, he will be able to get Cannonier to the ground and unload his brutal ground and pound and wear him down. The price is very good for Brunson as well.

BET: Derek Brunson +140

