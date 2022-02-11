The spotlight will be on the middleweight champ's defense in the main event. Here are four notable storylines to follow Saturday.

Israel Adesanya looks to reassert his dominance at UFC 271 this Saturday, which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The card is headlined by Adesanya, who defends the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their UFC 243 fight from 2019. Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in that bout, and he has steamrolled through the division in his ensuing three middleweight fights. Whittaker has also notched three victories since the Adesanya fight, and this is his long-awaited opportunity to reclaim the title.

UFC 271 also includes Derrick Lewis’ return to the arena where he was humbled last summer in an interim heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane. Lewis seeks redemption in Houston as he meets rising star Tai Tuivasa, who is riding a four-fight win streak but has yet to defeat anyone of Lewis’ caliber. Lewis is coming off a dominant victory against Chris Daukaus from this past December, and another victory will help resecure his top-three heavyweight ranking.

A middleweight bout pitting Jared Cannonier against Derek Brunson is another 271 highlight. This is practically a No. 1 contender’s match for the middleweight title, particularly if Adesanya is victorious in the main event. A bantamweight bout pitting Kyler Phillips against Marcelo Rojo, which has the chance to be explosive, and a Bobby Green-Nasrat Haqparast lightweight fight fill out the main card for 271.

As we approach fight night, here are some of the most pressing questions surrounding the event.

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Will Israel Adesanya still hold the middleweight championship belt after his title defense at UFC 271? Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The focus for Israel Adesanya is Robert Whittaker, who he knocked out in their first fight and is expected to defeat again this Saturday. Whittaker is an extraordinarily talented mixed martial artist, and he is the second-best middleweight in the world–looking up at only Adesanya. Striking will be the difference in this bout, just like it was in their first fight, and that is a definitive advantage for Adesanya.

Whittaker has a path to win this fight. When Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz, which was a fight for the light heavyweight title, he did not have an edge in strength. Blachowicz was able to take down Adesanya and keep him on the mat, but that is not a blueprint for Whittaker, who also does not have the same reach as Blachowicz. An advantage for Whittaker is his wrestling, but Adesanya’s Muy Thai could also play a significant factor.

This is a genuinely exciting main event. Their first meeting was spectacular, a real showcase of the sport in Melbourne, Australia. If Adesanya, who just re-upped with the UFC in a new multi-fight deal, is victorious, then his next bout will be the winner of Jared Cannonier-Derek Brunson.

Adesanya made the jump to a new realm of superstardom when he defeated Whittaker, the same place Whittaker seeks to reach with a win in their rematch.

Will Jared Cannonier finally get his shot against Adesanya? Or does Derek Brunson step in his way?

No. 3 Jared Cannonier (l.) matches up against No. 4 Derek Brunson (not pictured) at UFC 271. Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports

If Whittaker wins the title on Saturday, then the next fight should be a trilogy fight against Adesanya. But if Adesanya wins, that creates space for a new challenger.

Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson are both vying for that opportunity. Brunson is on a five-fight win streak, picking up impressive victories against Edmen Shahbazyan and, most recently, Darren Till. Cannonier ran into a roadblock in Whittaker, who defeated him in October of 2020, but has won four of his last five.

Brunson’s last loss took place in November of 2018 against Adesanya. He told Sports Illustrated, “I was ranked higher than him, and I didn’t have to take that fight. I had another fight scheduled, but he was calling me out. I felt like, if he really wanted the fight, then we should make it happen. He went on to be champion, and I’m earning my way back to title contention.” Brunson will finally be in position for that rematch if he wins.

This will either be decided by Cannonier’s striking or Brunson’s wrestling. Cannonier is one of the hardest-hitting middleweights in the world. If both fighters stand, and Brunson’s chin is even slightly exposed, then this fight should belong to Cannonier.

Is Derrick Lewis going to break his own knockout record?

Derrick Lewis aims to make history against Tai Tuivasa in his return to Houston at UFC 271. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

No. 3-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis made a statement in December, pulverizing seventh-ranked Chris Daukaus in the first round of their fight. The gap between the top five heavyweights with the rest of the division is astronomical.

“It’s only the top five,” Lewis told Sports Illustrated. “After that, we robbing a bank. We just stealing money.”

Tai Tuivasa, in case you’re wondering, is currently No. 11 in the heavyweight division. This fight represents an opportunity to reach a new level in the division, potentially even jumping to a top-five ranking. It is strikingly similar to the position where Daukaus was last December right before he was knocked out by Lewis. And that is the exact same path we are traveling here, as Tuivasa’s style is to stand and bang–a recipe for disaster against Lewis.

Lewis looks for his record-breaking 14th knockout in the Octagon this Saturday at 271 against Tuivasa.

What else is there to look forward to at 271?

Bobby Green (l.) and Nasrat Haqparast (not pictured) will open Saturday's UFC 271 card. Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

The opening two bouts at 271 should both generate excitement.

A lightweight bout pitting Nasrat Haqparast against Bobby Green kicks off the pay-per-view, and that should be a banger. Green is an extremely compelling fighter, and his victory this past November at Madison Square Garden against Al Iaquinta proved he can still put on a show. This is Green’s 18th appearance in the Octagon, and fight no. 42 overall. He can adjust between standing and the ground extremely well, but he will need to be mindful of Haqparast’s power as a striker. Coming off a loss to Dan Hooker, Haqparast enters this fight a slight underdog–but a win would be massive for him.

That will be followed by Kyler Phillips against Marcelo Rojo in a bantamweight bout, and this is Phillips’ fight to win. He is coming off a loss this past summer to Raulian Paiva, which was his first defeat in the UFC. Rojo is an opponent whose style matches up perfectly with Phillips, and this has fight of the night potential.

