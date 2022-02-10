Massive Shift in Betting Odds For Super Bowl LVI's First Halftime Song

Both casual and professional sports bettors love having action involving the Super Bowl itself as well as those considered novelty bets.

Some of the most fun wagers often involve events such as the length of the National Anthem to the first song being sung during the halftime show.

I have been providing a series all week featuring the players/markets that respected money is either fading or backing both in Vegas as well as at SI Sportsbook. We are only days away from Super Bowl LVI and the entire SI Betting team has been supplying some great wagering and DFS information you need to have ahead of the Big Game!

But now we have some potentially breaking news for bettors!

Entering Thursday, these were the universal odds regarding the first halftime song to be performed by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige:

California Love +250

The Next Episode +350

Family Affair +475

Still D.R.E. +575

Nuthin' But a G Thang +700

Lose Yourself +750

Drop It Like It's Hot +850

HUMBLE +975

All The Stars +1100

However, word broke early this morning in Vegas that the First Song to be song could potentially be “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg (along with Kurupt and Nate Dogg).

Since this potential “leak,” oddsmakers have been scrambling and the odds are on the move now reflecting new updated odds on the First Song Played at halftime!

Here are the updated odds:

The Next Episode -300

California Love +300

Still D.R.E. +700

Lose Yourself +1000

Nuthin' But a G Thang +1200

All the Stars +1400

Drop It Like It's Hot +1450

HUMBLE +1500

Family Affair +1600

As they often say: “Where there's smoke, there's fire” and “The Next Episode” has flipped from +350 odds offered late Wednesday to a prohibitive favorite of -300 odds!

For the third consecutive week, respected plays on NFL Playoff wagering did not get off to a good start. Championship weekend commenced with Kansas City blowing a second half lead and losing to the Bengals at home as 7-point favorites. The outright loss by the Chiefs killed our teaser before we could even have the opportunity to get to the second leg of the 49ers at +10.5. However, the weekend closed out strong as the Rams and 49ers stayed under 46 total points enabling a solid cash. Our receiving yards parlay, hooking up Deebo Samuel over 51.5 rec yds with Travis Kelce over 76.5 rec yds came through at odds of +249. Our final wager involving an Anytime Touchdown Parlay of Travis Kelce combined with Cooper Kupp also cashed at odds of +194. Overall, we had our best weekend of the playoffs up 4.3 units on the two title games.

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS / Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-6-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +5.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 53-43-1 ATS & Props +15.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst who provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

