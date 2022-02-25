Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
How Miles Bridges Put Himself in Perfect Position
How Miles Bridges Put Himself in Perfect Position

Winners Club: NBA Season Resumes

DeMar DeRozan continued his clutch play Thursday night in a Bulls win.

NBA basketball is back! The league returned from the All-Star break Thursday night with a seven-game slate that included a few games that went down to the wire.

The break is sometimes referred to as the midway point of the season, but in reality there’s only 20-25 games remaining for most teams. It’s officially the home stretch of the NBA season.

NBA Action

DeRozan’s Go-Ahead Jumper Sinks the Hawks

AP22056073299309

The Bulls went to DeMar DeRozan in the final 20 seconds against the Hawks, trailing by one point, and he went to work in the midrange. DeRozan drained an and-one fadeaway from the elbow over two outstretched Atlanta defenders to put his team up two in an eventual 112-108 victory—the Bulls covered -3. That clutch shot added to a night in which he logged his eighth consecutive game with 35-plus points. Chicago now has a half-game lead over the Heat for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and DeRozan’s MVP odds on SI Sportsbook are quickly dropping.

NBA Draft Big Board: Auburn’s Jabari Smith is the top prospect in this year’s draft. “The case for Smith at No. 1 isn’t all that complicated,” writes Jeremy Woo. See what makes him the best player in the 2022 class and how the rest of the top players rank.

Durant to Return Soon: Nets forward Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since Jan. 15 due to a sprained MCL, could return as soon as Saturday, coach Steve Nash said. It’s more likely, though, that Durant comes back in the team’s next three games the following week.

SI Recommends

Behind Boston’s Turnaround: Chris Mannix was ready to call this Celtics season a wrap in December when the team hit a particularly rough patch. Now, Boston has one of the league’s top-ranked defenses and is a top-six seed in the East. Mannix details what he got wrong about this team and how the C’s turned things around.

NFL News

How Rodgers Could Impact NFL Futures

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field after a 13-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL divisional round football playoff game Saturday January 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The future of the reigning MVP with the storied franchise that drafted him is unclear. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have seemingly been headed for a breakup for some time now, though it’s yet to happen. If he stays in Green Bay or gets traded to a contender in need of a quarterback will have a marked effect on the NFL betting landscape—Rodgers reportedly will make his decision soon. I wrote about the Super Bowl LVII odds for a few potential Rodgers landing spots.

Packers Could Let Adams Walk: Receiver Davante Adams will be the top free agent this offseason if Green Bay doesn’t franchise tag him. General manager Brian Gutekunst said it’s possible the team lets its top target leave. Adams and Rodgers have been a devastating duo for the Packers for years and now the team is trying to retain both of them.

OC Bieniemy Returns to K.C.: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy agreed to a one-year deal to remain in his current position. Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching vacancies for a few cycles now and that figures to continue given Kansas City’s offensive success.

Thanks for reading Winners Club. Have a great weekend!

YOU MAY LIKE

Start of the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia -
Racing

F1 Says It's ‘Impossible’ to Hold Russian Grand Prix

The decision comes after drivers either outright said they wouldn't compete or called for it to be pulled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Baseball fans stand outside a gate in hopes of getting autographs from MLB players who attend contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022.
Play
MLB

This Is Baseball’s Most Important Weekend in Two Decades

What you need to know as MLB and the MLBPA try to make a deal before Monday’s deadline to start the season on time.

By Tom Verducci
europa
Soccer

Europa League Last-16 Draw: Barça to face Galatasaray

Here are the upcoming fixtures for the Europa League round of 16.

By Andrew Gastelum
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Wants to ‘Promote Peace’

The Russian tennis player spoke about the Russia-Ukraine military conflict on Thursday.

By Madison Williams
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
MLB

SI:AM | Why Opening Day’s in Jeopardy

And, DeMar DeRozan picked up right where he left off.

By Josh Rosenblat
USATSI_10358553 (1)
MMA

Mousasi-Vanderford is the Fight to Watch at Bellator 275

Will the defending middleweight champ add the first blemish to Vanderford's unbeaten record? Here's how the fight breaks down.

By Justin Barrasso
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas
NFL

Panthers, Ian Thomas Agree to Three-Year Deal

Thomas was expected to be a free agent next month.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_17675637
MMA

Destiny Awaits Bobby Green in the Apex vs. Islam Makhachev

Facing an overwhelming favorite, Green can defy the odds to deliver an all-time upset as a late replacement at UFC Fight Night.

By Justin Barrasso