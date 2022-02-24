Skip to main content
Report: Aaron Rodgers to Inform Packers of His Decision Soon

The Aaron Rodgers saga should come to a conclusion rather shortly. 

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will make a decision on his future “soon.”

Russini adds that “multiple teams” have put together trade offers for Rodgers if the quarterback does decide to move on from Green Bay.

Whenever Rodgers makes his decision, it will only be the latest update in Rodgers’ adventurous few months. Monday night, he published an Instagram post giving thanks to members of the Packers organization, which he described as giving gratitude for “the lessons that I've learned and for the growth that's happened over the last year and the people that have been a part of that journey.”

After being frustrated with his relationship with the Packers last year, Rodgers said he is much happier with where he and the team are this offseason.

“I'm definitely thankful for the work Brian Gutekunst put in on our relationship, and Matt LaFleur and I get closer every year,” he said.

The Packers, meanwhile, reportedly want to keep Rodgers for at least another year. After losing quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Green Bay hired back Tom Clements for the position. Clements, who spent 2006-2016 with the team, is one of Rodgers’ favorite coaches in the league.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who spoke to the media on Wednesday, said he wouldn’t entertain trade offers in “hypotheticals,” waiting until Rodgers makes it clear he wants out.

With free agency officially beginning in less than a month, Rodgers’ decision is coming.

