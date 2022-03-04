The 2022 NFL draft kicks off April 28, which means it’s time to start putting in wagers for the No. 1 overall pick!

Here are the odds on SI Sportsbook as of today:

Alabama OL Evan Neal +120

Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson +160

Oregon DL Kayvon Thibodeaux +300

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu +500

Liberty QB Malik Willis +2800

Mississippi State OL Charles Cross +3500

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett +4000

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral +4500

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton +5000

Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal +5500

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. +6000

North Carolina QB Sam Howell +8000

Jacksonville has No. 1 pick for the second year in a row. After taking QB Trevor Lawrence first overall and then taking RB Travis Etienne later in the first round of 2021, Jacksonville still needs OT, C, LB, DT and TE help.

It’s worth noting the Jaguars have these free agents: DJ Chark (WR), Tre Herndon (CB), Taven Bryan (DT), A.J. Cann (OG), and Cam Robinson (OT).

Protecting their young QB should be a priority, which is why Evan Neal, the giant 6’ 7” OT from Alabama is the betting favorite at +120 odds.

Neal allowed only 24 pressures across the past two seasons, even while making the transition from RT to LT. At a massive 350 pounds, Neal moves explosively and smoothly. The Crimson Tide standout seems like a perfect fit to protect the young Jacksonville signal-caller. At +120 odds, there is still decent value.

Aidan Hutchinson, the 6’ 6” DE out of Michigan, is the highest-graded defender in college football, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hutchinson is the best combination of pass rusher and run defender, and Jacksonville could simply elect to take the most elite defensive prospect. If they do decide to prioritize defense over the offensive line, I don’t see any value in taking Kayvon Thibodeaux, when they could have Hutchinson. I’m fading Thibodeaux at +300.

Jacksonville also interviewed OT Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State. Besides being the most dominant run blocking tackle in the class, Ekwonu also had the lead role of Pongo the Dog in “101 Dalmations” in fifth grade, according to his combine interview Thursday. I’m willing to sprinkle a little cash on anyone of that stature that can also sing tenor. That’s the energy I want in my locker room, and it’s +500.

Finally, we can’t rule out that Jacksonville will trade its pick. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters at the combine Tuesday: “Well, you’re always open for business. Whether we’re gonna be able to move it or not, but we’re very comfortable taking the pick as well. You’ve got to be prepared for anything in this league … we’re gonna see what comes and if something comes our way and it makes sense to us, we’ll make that decision at that time.”

However, looking at this draft class, I don’t think there is a lot to gain for most teams by trading up to select a quarterback. But if you feel like a long shot maybe there is some value in Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at +4000. After the show Joe Burrow put on this year with his tiny hands, anything could happen.

The Bet: Alabama OL Evan Neal +120

