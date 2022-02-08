Skip to main content
Bills, Chiefs Early Favorites to Win Super Bowl LVII

A new NFL champion will be crowned when the Rams and the Bengals square off in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. But for the other 30 teams around the league, the focus has already turned to next season.

With over a year to go until Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs and the Bills have emerged as the early favorites to make the championship game, per the SI Sportsbook. The two AFC franchises met this past postseason in an electric divisional-round contest, and they could add another chapter to their budding rivalry on the biggest stage in 2023.

The Rams have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII followed closely by their competitors in this year's title game, the Bengals. The Buccaneers currently have the fifth-best chance to win next season, , even after Tom Brady's retirement

Here's each team's odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023.

Super Bowl LVII Odds:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
  2. Buffalo Bills (+700)
  3. Los Angeles Rams (+1000)
  4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1050)
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1300)
  6. Green Bay Packers (+1300)
  7. San Francisco 49ers (+1400)
  8. Dallas Cowboys (+1700)
  9. Baltimore Ravens (+2000)
  10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2000)
  11. New England Patriots (+2000)
  12. Tennessee Titans (+2000)
  13. Arizona Cardinals (+2500)
  14. Indianapolis Colts (+2500)
  15. Denver Broncos (+2500)
  16. Cleveland Browns (+3000)
  17. Philadelphia Eagles (+3000)
  18. New Orleans Saints (+3000)
  19. Miami Dolphins (+3300)
  20. Seattle Seahawks (+4000)
  21. Las Vegas Raiders (+4500)
  22. Minnesota Vikings (+5000)
  23. Washington Commanders (+5000)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)
  25. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
  26. Chicago Bears (+7500)
  27. Carolina Panthers (+9000)
  28. New York Jets (+10000)
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000)
  30. Detroit Lions (+10000)
  31. Houston Texans (+10000)
  32. New York Giants (+10000)

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.

