Betting Advice for New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

How about the 76ers?

James Harden made his debut for Philadelphia last week and he looked and performed every bit like the player fans and bettors hoped for.

Of equal importance: Joel Embiid’s MVP-caliber play did not slow down one bit with Harden sharing the court with him.

So, did Daryl Morey’s master plan work? Maybe against the Timberwolves and Knicks, the victims of the 76ers’ blowout wins.

Still, there are more tests to come over the next few weeks when Philly faces the Heat, Bulls and Nets, who will almost surely have Kevin Durant back in the lineup by then.

And it’s not like Harden, the 76ers and coach Doc Rivers all don’t have their own well-documented playoff failures. That’s where success is determined, not in a pair of late February games against a good Minnesota team and a floundering New York squad.

It’s hard to ignore the 76ers right now, though, who have a nationally televised game Wednesday night against the Knicks once again.

So, I asked our cast of writers (and a Philly fan) if they’re buying—in terms of futures betting— the team’s small sample size of success with Harden and Embiid at the helm inor if they’re still out on whatever iteration of The Process this is.

Philadelphia has the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Finals (+700) behind the Suns, Warriors, Nets and Bucks, according to SI Sportsbook. The 76ers also have the third-best odds to win the East (+333), behind only the Nets and Bucks.

Of note, the first-place Heat are behind Philadelphia by both metrics.

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

This is easy for me: No. I'm not backing a James Harden team. What big game has he ever won? Add in a 76ers team that usually comes up small and this is an easy fade, especially in a conference with the best player in the world (Kevin Durant), the reigning champions (Bucks) and a Heat team that is tough, resilient and made the Finals two years ago. I'm just not backing a player who has yet to show us he's worth backing at a championship level. BET: No

SI Fantasy’s Craig Ellenport:

I’m with Matt… This is by no means the first time Harden has been teamed with one or more other superstars yet fell short of the title. So history is not on his side, nor is karma. I don’t see the NBA gods rewarding him for skulking his way out of Brooklyn. BET: No

MMQB'S (and 76ers fan) Mitch Goldich:

I appreciate that you checked in with SI’s resident Sixers fan on this one. I know my group texts are blowing up, and people like my excited friends are part of the reason the line has moved. My answer is unfortunately very boring, though. Yes, I’m more confident they’ll win the East and possibly the title. (How could you not be?) No, I want no part of actually betting it. Bet with your head instead of heart, etc. And the best time to bet would have been at their odds before the trade anyway. It’s too late to find value now; just enjoy the show. BET: Yes but no

SI Fantasy and Betting's Kyle Wood:

I tend to agree with Mitch. The value may have largely gone out the window when the drawn-out trade went through. But if you’re that confident, it’s not like you’re betting the heavily favored Suns or struggling Warriors to win it all without a lot of juice. Philadelphia still presents some value while they’re still behind Milwaukee and Brooklyn. If they ascend to the favorites in the East, you’re too late. Grab them while you still can. The conference is atypically strong this season. Philadelphia is too. The Bucks aren’t playing like the team that won the title last season, the Nets have their own litany of issues that starts with getting healthy and ends I don’t even know where. This league is about star power and the 76ers went out and got one to pair with their homegrown, MVP-favorite. It’s working so far, and I believe it can continue to work. BET: Yes

SI.com's Wilton Jackson:

Listen, I think I can finally start taking the 76ers seriously as the regular season quickly comes to an end. This is not to say that Philadelphia hasn’t been a great basketball team. But, in recent years, we’ve seen the sustained regular season success and even witnessed the injuries, etc. take a toll on the team. However, I never envisioned Philadelphia winning a championship without some additional offensive firepower and a guard who can facilitate the offense as well as score at an elite level. Insert James Harden and the 76ers have that, plus one of the most dominant, versatile big men in Joel Embiid and spectacular play lately from young players like Tyrese Maxey. A player of Harden’s caliber was what Philadelphia was missing but Wednesday marks only his third game with the franchise. I expect Harden to continue to dominate but I cannot say the 76ers are going to win the Eastern Conference yet. Let’s give it a few more games. After Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, Philadelphia’s next four—against the Cavaliers, the Heat, the Bulls and the Nets—will tell a lot about the team that is building a case for potentially winning the East and potentially competing for a spot in the NBA Finals in the postseason. BET: No

SI Video's Doug Vazquez:

It doesn’t matter if Harden is on the Sixers or Simmons is on the Nets or vice versa. While I do believe the trade was the best option for both teams, I have zero faith in the leadership that Harden brings to the table and, like his counterpart on the Nets, Kyrie Irving, you are always waiting for the other shoe to drop and for them to do something to derail their respective teams. For me, the smart money is still on the team from Milwaukee (you know, the defending champs). They already have a taste of that championship glory, and while it is always hard to repeat, I still like them to get through a very tough Eastern Conference. And since I said it at the start of the season, I'm not wavering now and they are still my pick to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy for a second straight year. Fade ‘The Process’ in Philly. BET: No

