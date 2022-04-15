Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Betting Preview
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Betting Preview

UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Best bets and analysis as Muhammad looks to avenge loss to Luque.

Last week’s UFC 273 was one for the ages, and as the promotion returns to its home at the Apex in Las Vegas, it rolls out a Fight Night card highlighted by a rematch in the welterweight division with title shot implications. Belal Muhammad was knocked out the last time he stepped into the Octagon with Vicente Luque, but that was five years ago, and he has improved vastly since that bout. “Remember The Name” has gone 10-1 since being finished in 2016, while Luque himself is on a four-fight win streak. The winner of this matchup could find himself one fight away, possibly sooner, from a shot at welterweight gold.

Card: UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2
Date: April 16, 2022 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Prelims 5:30 p.m. ET
Alatengheili (-175) vs Kevin Croom (+145)
Istela Nunes (-225) vs Sam Hughes (+188)
Jordan Leavitt (+120) vs Trey Ogden (-143)
Chris Barnett (+188) vs Martin Buday (-225)
Rafa Garcia (-110) vs Jesse Ronson (-110)
Drakkar Close (-699) vs Brandon Jenkins (+500)
Lina Lansberg (+310) vs Pannie Kianzad (-400)
Devin Clark (-175) vs William Knight (+145)

Main Card 8:30 p.m. ET
Mounir Lazzez (-200) vs Ange Loosa (+165)
Pat Sabatini (-500) vs TJ Laramie (+375)
Mayra Bueno Silva (-500) vs Wu Yanan (+375)
Miguel Baeza (-175) vs Andre Fialho (+145)
Caio Borrahlo (+115) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (-138)
Vicente Luque (-188) vs Belal Muhammad (+155)

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Vicente-Luque
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso:
Belal Muhammad is ready for redemption.

Vicente Luque stands in the way of Muhammad’s route to a welterweight title shot. Luque is ranked a spot ahead of him and knocked him out back in their first meeting five years ago. Now Muhammad -- who has entered his prime -- has the chance to put on a clinic against an opponent that once made quick work of him. This is Muhammad’s fight. While he won’t jump Khamzat Chimaev, there is the possibility to jump into the top four with a victory.
Bet: Belal via DEC +250

SI Video Julian Pinto:
In the main event, I have Vicente Luque beating Belal Muhammad. Both fighters have improved since their first meeting at UFC 205. Since then, Luque has vastly improved his striking under Henry Hooft, as the majority of his finishes have come after the two started working together in 2014. All but two of Muhammad’s wins in the UFC have been decisions, and it will be hard to grind out a decision against a durable fighter like Luque. Luque has better striking and he is a BJJ black belt, which will make life tough for Muhammad even if he gets the takedown, as he will find a lot of resistance in Luque’s guard. Luque has more ways to win the fight, and his granite chin should be able to stand what Muhammad throws at him.
BET: Luque via KO +225

SI Video’s Robin Lundberg:
Though it is easy to say throw out the results of the last fight, that is tough to do given Luque knocked Muhammad out. And with Luque's penchant for finishing, I think it may be tough for Muhammad to fight his style knowing first hand how dangerous his opponent can be. I'll take Luque, and would look at the odds for him ending it early.
BET: Luque via KO +225/ Under 3.5 Rds +100

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez
I’m looking at a fight on the prelim card in the lightweight division where a very skilled wrestler in Trey Ogden will be making his UFC debut against Jordan Leavitt. Leavitt, himself a relative newcomer, made it known this week that he is putting his money where his mouth is and has placed a large wager on himself to win. I like the confidence and the slight Octagon experience edge that Leavitt has, and I will also be wagering on The Monkey King. While Ogden is possibly the better grappler here, Leavitt is always looking for the submission and I think when it goes to the mat, he will be able to secure a tap out.
BET: Jordan Leavitt ML (+120); via SUB +350

More betting & UFC coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

2157889318001_4173936310001_Before-Jackie-Robinson-broke-the-color-barrier.jpg
Play
MLB

NYC’s 42nd and Broadway Renamed ‘Jackie Robinson Way’

The city commemorated Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier in a big way.

By Wilton Jackson
UCF coach Gus Malzahn
College Football

Gus Malzahn’s Turbulent Offseason Provides Perspective on Coaching, Family

The UCF football coach and his family endured many challenges this offseason, challenges he says taught him ‘there’s nothing more important than your wife and your kids.’

By Ross Dellenger
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24)
Play
NFL

Report: Police Want to Speak with Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph

Police want to speak to the cornerback in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Dallas last month.

By Madison Williams
Outside view of Syracuse’s Carrier Dome
College

Report: Syracuse to Change Name of Carrier Dome

The iconic venue reportedly signed a new deal with JMA Wireless.

By Madison Williams
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts to a play during the second quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Play
Betting

Drake Places Massive Bet on Warriors to Win Western Conference

Rapper Drake has placed a $200,000 bet on the No. 3 Warriors to win the Western Conference. The Warriors have +350 odds at SI Sportsbook to win the conference.

By Kyle Wood
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Cavs All-Star Jarrett Allen a Game-Time Decision

The center has not played since March 6 due to a fractured finger.

By Jelani Scott
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) pulls in a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

Report: Rapoport Says Rams ‘Most Likely Scenario’ for OBJ

The NFL insider: “Other teams are interested but that to me seems like the most likely scenario.”

By Wilton Jackson
trey-mancini-baltimore-orioles
Play
Betting

MLB Friday Best Bets: Cardinals, Tigers, Yankees-O's Under

Yankee bats have been quiet and Camden Yards fences won't help.

By Jennifer Piacenti