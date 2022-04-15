Drake Places Massive Bet on Warriors to Win Western Conference

Drake has been known to make references to the Warriors and their homegrown star Steph Curry in his raps. The rapper took his public support of Golden State a step further when he shared a ticket to his Instagram story showing he bet $200,000 on the third-seeded Warriors to win the Western Conference.

Golden State posted a 53-29 record, its best mark since 2018-19 when the team last went to the Finals. The Warriors are +350 on SI Sportsbook to win the West. They have the second-best odds behind the Suns, who are heavy favorites at -110.

It appears Drake got Golden State at 5-1 odds and his wager would pay out $1 million.

The Warriors’ potential path to the Finals will include their first-round series against the No. 6 Nuggets, which they are favored to win. A second-round series would pit them against the No. 2 Grizzlies or No. 7 Timberwolves. If Golden State does make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, the No. 1 Suns would likely await.

On his story, Drake added the caption “Such a unpredictable year… and I see the future?”

He’s not wrong about that. The Nets, the preseason title favorites, finished seventh in the East and had to win a play-in game just to earn a playoff spot while the Lakers, who also had good odds to win it all, missed the playoffs. Surprise teams like the Timberwolves and Bulls made the playoffs as well and the Grizzlies went from the play-in tournament to having the second-best record in the NBA.

Still, Phoenix is a heavy favorite to win the West and the NBA Finals. Drake is betting the Warriors upset the heaviest favorite in the conference finals.

And the payout could be huge.

Drake’s most recent publicized wagers on another one of his athlete friends, Odell Beckham Jr., hit. He put more than a million dollars on the Rams to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl and for Beckham to hit a pair of player props. L.A. won and Beckham hit on one of the two props, netting a big payday for the rapper.

