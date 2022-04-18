The NFL draft is just two weeks away, and it's time to take advantage of some futures bets!

Here's where the market stands today for which running back will be drafted first at SI Sportsbook.

Breece Hall -300

Kenneth Walker III +220

Isaiah Spiller +700

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Breece Hall slots in as the favorite after having a monster junior year for Iowa State. Hall rushed for 1,472 yards, averaging 5.82 yards per attempt and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2021. That followed a similarly dominant sophomore season for Hall. Hall rushed for 1572 yards in 2020, averaging 5.62 yards per attempt, with 21 rushing touchdowns in 2020.

Hall is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound throwback type that runs hard and refuses to go down. He profiles as a true bell-cow type of back, touching the ball 590 times across the past two seasons- the most among college running backs. Iowa State ran their offense through Hall, and he succeeded, despite running behind a less-than-ideal run blocking. He's also a good all-around playmaker, catching the ball 82 times during his college career.

The Buffalo Bills have recently been linked to Hall, and they certainly could use some help in their running back room, including Duke Johnson, Devin Singletary, and Zach Moss.

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Walker finished sixth in the Heisman voting- ahead of Breece Hall—finished tenth— finishing the 2021 season with 1,686 rushing yards, averaging 6.23 yards per attempt, with 18 rushing touchdowns. Walker was a revelation at Michigan State after being relatively unheard of at Wake Forest for his first two college seasons. Walker led the league in broken tackles, and his average yards-after contact for RBs with 250+ carries tied another successful NFL running back you may have heard of- Jonathan Taylor.

The downside for Walker is his limited use in the passing game. Walker has only caught the ball 18 times in his college career, but at 5-foot-9 and 211 lbs, with his talents as a runner, he has the potential to fill a bell-cow role with some pass-blocking improvement.

Walker could be a great fit for the Falcons, the Texans, or the Bills.

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Spiller has been a starting RB since his freshman season for the Aggies. For 2021, Spiller rushed for 1,011 yards, averaging 5.65 yards per attempt and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Spiller is a patient runner, which can sometimes work against him, but after losing 10 lbs between his sophomore and junior seasons, he improved his elusiveness, breaking more tackles. At 6-foot and 211 lbs, Spiller is a versatile back who can catch passes, log double-digit carries, and pass-protect. He rushed for more than 900 yards in each of his college seasons, and he shows good coordination and balance.

Spiller is a running back that could provide a solid floor at the position, even if he doesn't have one overwhelming athletic trait.

The pick: There's no value in taking Breece Hall at -300, so I am taking Kenneth Walker III at +220. I'm gambling that the Texans will use one of their early picks on a running back as they seem obsessed with accumulating them. Walker would be an excellent complement to Rex Burkhead, who excels in the passing game.

