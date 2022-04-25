It's NFL Draft week, and there is a long list of ways to get in on the action at SI Sportsbook. This year, one of the biggest stories around the draft is the number of defensive players expected to be chosen in the first round. This is the first year there isn't a consensus number one pick, and there is a lot of speculation as to whether or not offensive players will go later than usual. The wideout position has a lot of talent this year, but will teams choose to bolster their teams differently?

Check the Latest NFL Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

So, just for fun, I asked the betting team at SI how many wide receivers they think will be taken in the first round and who they think the first wide receiver drafted will be. Is there another Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase this year? Here's where they are putting their money.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

SI Fantasy’s Matt De Lima

Can we expect six wide receivers to go in Round 1? Six feels high—that's asking a lot. Let's see the recent history over the last five drafts: five WRs in Round 1 in 2021, six in 2020, two in 2019, two in 2018 and three in 2017. So it does seem we are trending towards the over. However, just because teams need receivers doesn't automatically mean there are a half-dozen prospects talented enough to hear their names called on Day 1. I see a run at the position in the back-half of the first round as teams vie to get their guy that gets us to at least six. I'm not much of a value bettor, but I think there's a lot of trending and swirling rumors about Jameson Williams creeping up draft boards. I like him at this price point. BET: Over 5.5 (+215); First WR Drafted Jameson Williams (+200)

SI Betting’s Bill Enright

2022 has been the offseason for veteran wide receivers. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill—heck, even Christian Kirk got paid big bucks on the free agency market. The spending frenzy by NFL clubs to acquire receivers has reduced their need to invest a first-round pick on the pass-catchers for the 2022 Draft. A handful of playmakers like Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams and Chris Olave will indeed have their names called on Day 1. But those taking the Over on this prop still need two more prospects. I'll bank on just one more name in Treylon Burks or Jahan Dotson getting the call in the first 32 picks but not both. Thus, I'm taking the under. BET: O/U 5.5 (-350)

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt

In the latest edition of the Conor Orr's mock draft, Conor had six receivers being drafted in the first round: Wilson, Williams, Burks, Olave, London, Watson. I can see that happening on draft night, especially since two of the late-first round teams in Green Bay and Kansas City both could use a receiver. Trying to guess which receiver goes first is the challenge here. I'm going to guess here that the Jets, provided they don't trade the pick, go with Jameson Williams at No. 10 at +200 odds. Williams may be the best prospect in the group, and the Jets don't need him immediately. The Jets know they need a playmaker, and the reports coming out on Williams indicate an early selection. BET: O/U 5.5 (-350); First WR Drafted Jameson Williams (+200)

SI Fantasy’s Craig Ellenport

It's a safe bet that at least five receivers are drafted on Thursday night, but I'm not sold on a sixth. SI Sportsbook has Penn State's Jahan Dotson as the sixth receiver off the board, but I'm not sure he's a better prospect than Christian Watson or Skyy Moore - and I think all three of those guys slide into the second round. And while I don't think the 49ers will trade Deebo Samuel before the draft, any team that might trade for Samuel is one less team drafting a first-round receiver. As for the first receiver drafted, Drake London seems to be gaining momentum. I've heard some former coaches rave about the USC star, and I wouldn't be surprised if he sneaks in ahead of Garrett Wilson. BET: O/U 5.5: Under; First WR: Drake London +188

SI Betting’s Jen Piacenti

As usual, SI Sportsbook has a tight line at 5.5. It's pretty much a lock that five receivers will go in the first round. According to SISB's odds for the first WR taken, we should expect Wilson, London, Williams, Olave, and Burks to go in the first round. The question becomes number six. Many teams need a WR in this draft, but most could wait. They won't, though. Let's face it—this is an offensive league, and everyone is hoping they get the next Justin Jefferson (pick 22). Unfortunately, betting the over at 5.5 (-350) is too risky. I'm not laying $350 to win $100. BET: Pass

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Travon Walker New No. 1 Betting Favorite

• Over/Under Round 1 Defensive Players Drafted

• Over/Under Round 1 Skill Players Drafted

• Over/Under Round 1 Quarterbacks Drafted

• First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds

• Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings

• First Quarterback Drafted Odds

• MMQB Draft Rumors