Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker has -150 odds to be drafted by the Jaguars with the first pick. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson previously was the favorite to hear his name called with the first pick but his odds recently dropped from -333 to +100.

Darron Cummings/AP

Sports Illustrated’s betting analyst Frank Taddeo alerted bettors April 18 to grab Walker’s prop to be the first pick . At the time, the Georgia standout had +300 odds to be selected first. That’s nearly a 450 dollar swing in just one week!

Walker had an impressive performance at the NFL combine. He ran the 40 yard-dash in 4.51 seconds, 3-cone-drill in 6.89 seconds, posted a 35.5 vertical leap and 123-inch broad jump. Walker weighed in at 272 pounds and measured 6’5”. He had just 9.5 sacks in 32 career games while playing for the reigning national champions.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 28, from Las Vegas.

