Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Over/Under 2.5 Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft: Would You Bet That?
Over/Under 2.5 Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft: Would You Bet That?

NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker Passes Aidan Hutchinson as Betting Favorite to be No. 1 Pick

Travon Walker (-150) is now the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, passing former frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson (+100).

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the No. 1  pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker has -150 odds to be drafted by the Jaguars with the first pick. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson previously was the favorite to hear his name called with the first pick but his odds recently dropped from -333 to +100.

Check the Latest NFL Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walker is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated’s betting analyst Frank Taddeo alerted bettors April 18 to grab Walker’s prop to be the first pick . At the time, the Georgia standout had +300 odds to be selected first. That’s nearly a 450 dollar swing in just one week!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Walker had an impressive performance at the NFL combine. He ran the 40 yard-dash in 4.51 seconds, 3-cone-drill in 6.89 seconds, posted a 35.5 vertical leap and 123-inch broad jump. Walker weighed in at 272 pounds and measured 6’5”. He had just 9.5 sacks in 32 career games while playing for the reigning national champions.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft starts Thursday, April 28, from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Eastern Conference Betting Preview
Western Conference Betting Preview
Over/Under Skill Players Drafted
Over/Under Quarterbacks Drafted
First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds
Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings
First Quarterback Drafted Odds
MMQB Draft Rumors

Fantasy/Betting
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyler Williams
Play
College Football

Recruiting Notes on Ohio State Commitments, Georgia, Alabama Targets and More from the DR Sportz 7-on-7 Event

College football recruiting notes from some of the South's top prospects on hand at the DR Sportz 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend

By John Garcia Jr.
darvish-spin-2
Play
MLB

The King of Spin: Yu Darvish Epitomizes Pitching in 2022

At a time when pitchers are throwing more secondary pitches than ever, the Padres ace is the paragon of the modern game.

By Tom Verducci
Texas didn’t have enough offensive linemen to run a regular spring game this year.
Play
College Football

College Football Working on Solution to Roster Depletion

The transfer portal is creating roster issues across the sport.

By Ross Dellenger
Ben Simmons while injured with a basketball during a timeout for the Nets.
NBA

Report: Nets ‘Exasperated’ by Ben Simmons Injury Situation

He will not play in Game 4 on Monday as Brooklyn looks to avoid a first-round sweep.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22111017168792
Play
Betting

Brooklyn Trails Boston 3-0, on Verge of Elimination Tonight

Plus, NBA playoff spreads and NFL draft week prep.

By Kyle Wood
Brendan Hausen
College Basketball

Villanova Hoops Recruit Brendan Hausen Torn After Jay Wright Addresses Retirement on Zoom Call

Hausen originally committed in September and will visit the Villanova campus on Monday.

By Jason Jordan
Monty Williams coaching for the Suns.
NBA

Suns Coach Monty Williams Highlights Free-Throw Disparity vs. Pelicans

The Suns coach was not happy with how Game 4 was officiated.

By Mike McDaniel
Sergiño Dest playing for Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
Soccer

USMNT’s Dest Injured Again, June Availability in Question

The fullback joins a growing list of injured U.S. men’s national team stars ahead of the June international window.

By Andrew Gastelum