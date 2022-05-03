Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
NFL OROY Futures Odds
NFL OROY Futures Odds

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux Early Favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Pass rushers lead a crowded field of first-round defenders vying for rookie honors.

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it’s time to lock in some early futures value for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Here are the current odds:

Twenty-nine of the last 32 DROY were drafted in the first round. In the 2022 draft, the first five picks were all defensive players and 16 of the 32 first-rounders line up on that side of the ball. The stage is set for a battle for DROY honors.

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

aidan_hutchinson_042822

Hutchinson is the current favorite at +450, though it’s crowded at the top. Hutchinson landed with the Detroit Lions, who had a spectacular draft, and it’s easy to see him headlining Dan Campbell’s defense. For much of the pre-draft season, the 6’7’’ Hutchinson was considered the favorite, and now the Michigan star edge rusher gets to stay home. It’s a recipe for success.

At +500 Kayvon Thibodeaux is also an attractive bet. Thibodeaux joins a Giants team for which he has an opportunity to make an immediate impression. Taken fifth overall, the Oregon pass-rusher has just the kind of raw talent–and personality–that could take the New York market by storm.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Travon Walker (+600), though taken first overall, will likely have less opportunity to make a big impression in his rookie season. Let’s face it – sacks stand out as an impressive stat. His Swiss-army-knife skills may actually work against him. Walker may prove to be the best pick for the Jaguars, but flashy is what wins awards.

Devin Lloyd (+800) is the best all-around linebacker in the class, and will have an opportunity with this new-look Jaguars. Seven of the last 16 winners of the DROY were linebackers.

Derek Stingley Jr. (+1000), who only allowed a 41.4% completion rate in his college career, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (+1000), who did not allow a single touchdown in his three years at Cincinnati, are also in good situations to start the season.

The Pick:
First choice: Aidan Hutchinson +450
Second choice: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner +1000.

How can you not bet on a guy in the New York market named “Sauce?” 

More betting & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
New York Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Boulaye Dia celebrates Villarreal’s goal vs. Liverpool
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Villarreal Comes Back From 2–0 vs. Liverpool in UCL Semifinal

The Yellow Submarine scored in just the third minute of the second leg courtesy of Boulaye Dia before Francis Coquelin’s 41st minute equalizer.

By Andrew Gastelum
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

NFL Hires First Asian American Among 10 New On-Field Officials

Lo van Pham will join the league’s ranks from the Big 12.

By Associated Press
The Met Gala Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arriving at The Met Gala 2022.
NBA

Dwyane Wade Gives Parents of Trans Kids Advice

The NBA great and his wife Gabrielle Union have been fierce advocates of their daughter, Zaya.

By Daniela Perez
giancarlo stanton
Extra Mustard

Yankees Announcer John Sterling Makes Another Home Run Call Blunder

He thought Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman’s drive to right field cleared the fence, but Giancarlo Stanton had other ideas.

By Nick Selbe
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws the ball during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff football game.
Play
NFL

Tannehill Says Titans Didn’t Tell Him About Drafting Malik Willis

The incumbent Tennessee starting quarterback also revealed his classy response after hearing news of the pick.

By Zach Koons
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clark (15) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Play
NBA

Grizzlies Lack Focus on Defense

Memphis can go toe-to-toe with Golden State on offense, but it lacks the defensive discipline necessary to lock Stephen Curry and Co. down.

By Chris Herring
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 3: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Play
Extra Mustard

Reporters Fooled By Fake DeAndre Hopkins ‘Beaver Tranquilizer’ Report

Twitter users would have been wise to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge themselves away from accepting this tweet as fact.

By Nick Selbe