The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters will head into the summer months. That means it’s time for fantasy fans to dig deep into the depth charts and start getting their rankings ready for the upcoming best-ball league and redraft madness that is just around the corner.

Before we do that, let's look at which rookies were the biggest winners or losers coming out of the draft. Whether it’s based on talent, depth chart or a combination of both, here’s a look at what to expect in the short and long term from the top 30 rookies.

Note: Players are listed in the order they were selected in the draft.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Winner - Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

London lands in a great spot from a fantasy perspective, as the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver doesn’t have a ton of talent. In fact, I’d project the USC product to be the top wideout in the passing game for Marcus Mariota. He’ll probably be selected as a No. 4 option in seasonal drafts, but he has low WR2 upside in a best-case scenario. London will also be one of the first players selected in most rookie-only dynasty drafts.

Winner - Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Wilson is a winner for his potential long-term value in dynasty formats, as he figures to become the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver soon. It might not happen immediately, though, as the Men in Green have Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios on the current roster. However, the team does have a potential out on Davis’ contract for 2023, so Wilson may become the top option sooner than later. Wilson will likely be worth a late-round selection as a No. 5 fantasy wideout as a rookie.

Winner - Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave is a nice fit for the Saints, as he’ll compete to start opposite Michael Thomas and become the deep threat in the passing game for Jameis Winston. Over his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, he found the end zone 12 times on touchdown passes of 20-plus yards. I like his long-term value more than his rookie stock, though, as Marquez Callaway is a free agent after next season, and Tre'Quan Smith has failed to produce.

Winner - Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Williams might have been a top-10 pick in this draft had he not suffered a torn ACL in his final collegiate game. The Lions still moved up in the draft to land him, so they're all-in on him as a potential long-term superstar. He might not make much of an impact as a rookie (he might begin the season on the PUP list), but Williams will be a popular dynasty league selection in the first round. Remember, the Lions inked D.J. Chark for just one year and Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus aren't major threats to Williams becoming a prominent part of the Lions' offense.

Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Push - Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

Dotson might have gone a little higher than most draft pundits predicted, but he’s a solid addition to a Commanders offense that needs playmakers. While he doesn’t have the size of a prototypical outside receiver, he has great hands and should compete to start opposite Terry McLaurin. He’ll be worth a late-round pick in seasonal drafts, but Dotson will be an interesting option in dynasty formats with McLaurin going into a contract year.

Winner - Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans made a massive move in the draft, trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the move, they acquired the No. 18 overall pick, which they used to land Burks. A big, physical receiver in the mold of Brown, he averaged 8.6 yards after the catch and broke 24 tackles on 115 catches over his last two seasons per PFF. While Burks still has work to do on his route running, he’s in a position to see a ton of targets in an offense that doesn’t have much experience at wideout beyond Robert Woods.

Winner - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickett, the lone quarterback selected in Round 1, isn’t likely to be under center for the Steelers this season. In fact, he could wind up being “redshirted” and playing behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Pickett is still a winner because he lands with a team that will soon make him its franchise quarterback. I don’t see Pickett as a seasonal league option, but he’ll be a top option at the position in dynasty formats.

Winner – Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Packers didn’t draft a first-round wideout for the 20th straight year, but they did take one with the second pick in Round 2. That wideout was Watson, who has great size and speed but still needs to develop in other aspects of his game. He did land in a great spot, though, as the Packers don't have a true No. 1 wideout after the trade that sent Davante Adams to Las Vegas. Watson could be a starter in Week 1, but he'll need to gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers to make an immediate impact. I see him as a late-round pick in seasonal leagues who could outperform his draft position in a best-case scenario.

Push – Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall isn’t a winner because he landed on a team that already has second-year runner Michael Carter, so a backfield committee seems imminent. I wouldn't call him a loser either, as the Iowa State product should earn the starting job and receive early-down and goal-line work in a RB-friendly offense. I'd have preferred him to be on a team with a clearer path to touches, but Hall has RB2 potential in 2022.

Push – Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Like Hall, Walker is neither a winner nor a loser from a fantasy perspective. Seattle re-signed Rashaad Penny, a league winner at the end of last season. There’s also the presence of Chris Carson, who is coming off neck surgery. If Carson’s injury limits him or keeps him from returning altogether, Walker will lean towards being more of a Year 1 winner. After all, Penny hasn’t been the most durable back at the NFL level. I do like Walker in the long term, as both Carson and Penny are free agents after 2022. At this point, Walker is no more than a RB3/RB4 in most seasonal formats.

Loser – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants

Robinson is a small receiver at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds who disappointed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He projects as a slot receiver for the Giants, but there’s a log jam at the position with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton all on the current roster. A Toney trade would move Robinson up the depth chart, but at this point, I don't see much reason to draft Robinson outside of dynasty league formats.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Winner – John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans

The Texans traded up to land Metchie, who profiles as a slot receiver at the next level. He played behind Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith at Alabama, but he busted out for 96 catches and over 1,100 yards in 2021. Metchie is coming off an ACL tear, but he’ll have a chance to become a starter in Houston if his recovery goes well. I’m not sure he has redraft value, but Metchie will be an intriguing dynasty leaguer.

Loser – Tyquan Thornton, WR, New England Patriots

Thornton is a speed demon who posted 10 touchdowns in his final season in Baylor. He landed in an uninspiring spot, though, as the Patriots have a lot of mouths to feed at both wideout and tight end in an offense that ran the ball 46.5% of the time last season. New England also has a terrible trend of drafting wide receivers, so I’d pass on Thornton.

Push – George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens slid in the draft coming off an ACL tear and facing questions about his maturity. I don’t see him making a huge impact as a rookie, as the Steelers already field Dionate Johnson and Chase Claypool at wide receiver (they also drafted Calvin Austin III). The potential upside lies in his long-term value, as Johnson is a free agent after next season, and the team drafted its quarterback of the future in Kenny Pickett. For now, I don't see Pickens being a popular seasonal selection. Instead, he’ll be more of a dynasty pick.

Winner – Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce didn’t produce huge numbers at Cincinnati, but he did average 17.5 yards per catch and could be a vertical threat at the next level. He also landed in a great spot, as I would project him to start opposite Michael Pittman Jr. as a rookie. Pierce will be worth a late rounder in seasonal drafts with veteran Matt Ryan under center.

Winner - Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Moore, who produced nearly 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season at Western Michigan, lands in a nice situation in Kansas City. The Chiefs have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, and the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to Miami opens up plenty of targets in the offense. Moore does have competition in the form of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman, but the thought of catching passes from Mahomes makes him worth a seasonal late-rounder.

Jon Austria/The Coloradoan

Push – Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

The consensus top tight end in the 2022 class, McBride is unlikely to make much of an impact as a rookie playing behind Zach Ertz. However, he could be the Cardinals' tight end of the future, as Ertz will be 32 in November, and the team has a potential out on his contract after 2023. McBride is limited to dynasty leagues, but he has future upside.

Winner – James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

The Bills attempted to sign J.D. McKissic in the offseason, so a pass-catching running back was on their wish list. That back will be Cook, the younger brother of Dalvin, who had 27 catches in his final collegiate season. While I expect Devin Singletary to remain atop the depth chart, I could see Cook usurping Zack Moss as Buffalo’s No. 2 runner.

Push – Velus Jones, WR, Chicago Bears

Jones landed in a good spot for the wideout needy Bears, but he played mostly special teams in college until his final season. He’s also a much older rookie, as Jones will be 25 at the start of the 2022 campaign. I don’t see him holding much value in redrafts.

Winner – Jelani Woods, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Woods is a big-bodied tight end who is considered an athletic but raw prospect at the NFL level. However, he did land in a great spot from a fantasy perspective, as the Colts lost Jack Doyle to retirement and have only Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson as his top competition. Woods won’t have redraft appeal, but he’s definitely on the dynasty radar.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Winner – Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Ridder likely won't see much playing time as a rookie, as the Falcons seem set on using Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback. However, he's a bridge signal-caller, so I could see Ridder taking over the offense's reins in 2023. He’ll be a dynasty option.

Loser – Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos

Dulcich is a solid pass catcher, hauling in a combined 68 passes in his final two years at UCLA. Unfortunately, he landed in a Broncos offense that already has a young tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam and a lot of mouths to feed on offense. He’s a dynasty option.

Push – Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans

Willis was projected as high as the second overall pick in the draft, but he experienced a monumental fall into the third round. Seen as a project at the next level, Willis' ceiling is as high as his floor is low. He'll have no real redraft value playing behind Ryan Tannehill, who is under contract in 2023, so Willis' only real value is in the dynasty world. His big arm and running ability make him an intriguing long-term pick in those formats.

Winner – Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys lacked depth at wide receiver after the trade of Amari Cooper, so Tolbert is in a good spot for his long-term value. He could even see some opportunities as a rookie with Michael Gallup coming off an ACL tear and questionable for the start of the season. Tolbert still has more value in dynasty leagues, but he’s a player to watch.

Winner – Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is a big running back at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds who could earn the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Leonard Fournette. That potential scenario alone would make him worth a late-round pick in redrafts as a handcuff for the veteran runner. White could also end up being Tampa Bay’s top running back of the future, so there’s value here.

Push – Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Any running back drafted into a Kyle Shanahan offense will have some value (see Elijah Mitchell), so he’s a player to watch. If he can move past the likes of Trey Sermon and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the depth chart heading into next season, Davis-Price could have some redraft appeal. At worst, he’ll be worth a look in most 2022 dynasty leagues.

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Winner – Matt Corral, QB, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers quarterback situation is unimpressive, as the team seems stuck with Sam Darnold as their starter heading into next season. If (and more likely when) Darnold fails to produce, Carolina could turn to Corral ahead of P.J. Walker. Regardless, Corral will be the team’s quarterback of the future and will be an interesting dynasty league option.

Loser – Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

In his final season with the Crimson Tide, Robinson put up great numbers, posting more than 1,600 scrimmage yards and 16 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, he'll be buried on the depth chart in Washington behind Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and possibly Jaret Patterson. As a result, Robinson won’t have much stock outside of dynasty leagues.

Winner – David Bell, WR, Cleveland Browns

Bell produced a pair of 1,000-yard seasons at Purdue and could earn the starting slot role for the Browns as a rookie. While he lacks good speed, Bell's landing spot makes him a player to monitor in redrafts and a no-brainer selection in most dynasty formats.

Push – Danny Gray, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Gray has appealing speed and athleticism. He is listed as a push because the Niners lack great depth at wide receiver behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. If Deebo gets traded, Bell could push for targets as a rookie. Otherwise, he’s only a dynasty add.

Notables

Dameon Pierce should compete with Marlon Mack for the starting job in Houston. He’s a player for fantasy fans to watch in the summer months.

Zamir White is a bruising type runner who could become the handcuff for Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas.

Isaiah Spiller will complement Austin Ekeler in the Chargers' rushing attack and be picked in most seasonal drafts. He's the best back the Bolts have had besides Ekeler since Melvin Gordon left for Denver.

Cade York could become this year’s Evan McPherson at kicker.

Pierre Strong won't have much redraft value, but he could be the Patriots' new James White in the future.

Jake Ferguson could have some long-term value if the Cowboys cannot secure Dalton Schultz beyond tagging him in the future.

Romeo Doubs will be a dynasty pick, but catching passes from Aaron Rodgers makes him a name to watch in camp.

Sam Howell has a chance to be the Commanders quarterback of the future, but he’ll have dynasty value alone as a rookie.

Tyler Allgeier landed in a great spot in Atlanta for some potential long-term value in fantasy leagues.

Keaontay Ingram could push for second on the Cardinals depth chart behind James Conner in camp.

More fantasy and NFL Draft coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!