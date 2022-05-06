Skip to main content
Betting
UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Betting Preview
UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Betting Preview

UFC 274 Betting Preview: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Plus, Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza and Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson.

The UFC returns to Phoenix for the first time in almost a year with a stacked card highlighted by two championship bouts. Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will be defending his title for the second time against former Interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the women’s strawweight division, “Thug” Rose Namajunas will look to defend her title, while also attempting to avenge a loss eight years ago, as she faces Carla Esparza in the co-main event.

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center.

Card: UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje
Date: May 7, 2022 10 p.m. ET
Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

As if these two fights weren’t worth the price of admission (or PPV), the fight leading up to the two title bouts comes from the stacked lightweight division, where Michael Chandler will get locked in the Octagon with Tony Ferguson. In addition, fight fans will possibly get their last chance to see future Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as he takes on longtime veteran Joe Lauzon. The UFC legend has not confirmed whether this will be his last fight, but the popular sentiment is that this could be his retirement bout.

Early Prelims 5:30 p.m. ET
Journey Newson (+120) vs. Fernie Garcia (-143)
Ariane Carnelossi (+155) vs. Loopy Godinez (-188)
Kleidison Rodrigues (-333) vs. CJ Vergara (+260)
Tracy Cortez (-150) vs. Melissa Gatto (+125)

Prelims 8 p.m. ET
Francisco Trinaldo (-118) vs. Danny Roberts (+100)
Blagoy Ivanov (-154) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+130)
Brandon Royval (-250) vs. Matt Schnell (+205)
Macy Chiasson (+188) vs. Norma Dumont (-225)
Randy Brown (+100) vs. Khaos Williams (-118)
Andre Fialho (-400) vs. Cameron Vancamp (+310)

Main Card 10 p.m. ET
Donald Cerrone (-188) vs. Joe Lauzon (+155)
Shogun Rua (+205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (-250)
Michael Chandler (-350) vs. Tony Ferguson (+275)
Rose Namajunas (-213) vs. Carla Esparza (+175)
Charles Oliveira (-175) vs. Justin Gaethje (+145)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:
I have made the mistake of doubting Charles Oliveira before and I am not going to do that again. The UFC 274 main event is sure to be a violent affair and while Justin Gaethje is a very dangerous man, I am backing the champ here to come away with the win. As a UFC fighter, the thought of having “do Bronx” latch on to your back is one of the most terrifying positions you can be in and while Gaethje is an accomplished grappler, wrestling isn't BJJ, and Oliveira is one of the greatest of all time. As long as Oliveira avoids standing in the pocket with Gaethje, I eventually see him completing a takedown or two and securing a submission and retaining his belt.

BET: Charles Oliveira via SUB +140
LOTTO BET: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler: Ferguson via KO +900


SI MMA Writer Justin Barrasso
Five years ago, following his loss to Paul Felder, I never would have predicted that Charles Oliveira would have become the face of the lightweight division.

Yet here we are. Oliveira rides a 10-win streak into UFC 274, where he defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. And if he is victorious, which I believe he will be, he’ll have notched wins against Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje.

Both of these guys have lightning in their gloves, but Oliveira knows better than to enter into a fist fight with a striker like Gaethje. Instead, he’ll use the striking to set up a submission, further cementing his place as the top lightweight in the world.
BET: Oliveira via SUB +140

SI Video’s Julian Pinto
In the main event of UFC 274, I have Justin Gaethje finishing Charles Oliveira. I think this fight is going to be a war, as both men are going to engage in a quasi-kickboxing match. I think the fight will start off with Oliveira withstanding Gaethje's early onslaught, similar to what we saw with Oliveira's fights with Poirier and Chandler. After that, I think Oliveira will find his ground, have his moments, only to be walked down by Gaethje. I think Gaethje will land enough calf kicks to slow Oliveira down and get the finish.
BET: Gaethje via KO +200

SI Host Robin Lundberg
I'm going to go with Rose to show her thorns once again. Namajunas has proved her versatility and toughness and will avenge the loss she suffered against Carla Esparza eight years ago. If you're looking for a bigger payout, I'd look into the odds for Rose to end this early.
BET: Rose Namajunas via KO +400

