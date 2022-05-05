We are a month into the MLB season and it’s time to check on World Series futures. Here’s where the market currently stands at SI Sportsbook.

Dodgers +400

Blue Jays +750

Yankees +750

Mets +800

Astros +900

Brewers +1100

Giants +1300

Braves +1300

Padres +1300

Rays +1700



White Sox +1700

Angels +1700

Phillies +2000

Mariners +2500

Twins +3000

Cardinals +3500

Red Sox +3500

Marlins +5000

Guardians +6000

The Dodgers remain the World Series favorites at +400 odds, improving upon their season-opening odds of +450. The biggest movers since the start of the season are the Yankees, Mets, White Sox and Giants.

The Yankees opened at +1100 odds to win it all, and now have pulled even with the Blue Jays at +750 odds. The Yankees’ incredible 11-game winning streak ended Wednesday night and they are in first place in the AL East. Their team ERA (2.60) and offense (4.76 runs per game) are currently top three in all of baseball.

Charlie Riedel/AP

On the other side of town, the Mets look sharp after opening at +1400 odds. Their staff has the third-best ERA in MLB, while their offense is posting impressive numbers. The Metropolitans are firmly in first place in the NL East, and now +800 to win it all.

The White Sox have been a disappointment to start the season after opening at +1200 odds, with multiple injuries and a lackluster offense that’s bottom five in the league. The South Siders are 11-13 and 3.5 games behind the first-place Twins. It’s a long season, so grab the +1700 today if you still believe in the White Sox.

I suggested in my previous article jumping on +2000 odds for the Giants. Their odds have now moved to +1300 due to their 14-10 starts, but there is still value in the team that had the most wins in baseball last year (107).

The reigning AL champion Astros‘ (+900) odds haven’t moved and still present good value. I am especially interested in the Padres (+1300), whose odds have improved from +1600. They are in second place in the NL West (16-9) and have gotten off to a hot start even without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who will return this season.

The MLB season is a long one. Teams have only played 25-30 games of a 162-game season. Hot and cold streaks will happen. Be sure to take advantage of Vegas’s reaction when you have the opportunity.

