Madison Bumgarner Ejected After Tense Interaction With Umpire
Madison Bumgarner Ejected After Tense Interaction With Umpire

MLB World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Field, Yankees Making Push

The Dodgers (+400) are the heavy favorites at SI Sportsbook after the first month of the season to win the World Series, followed by the Yankees (+750) and Blue Jays (+750).

We are a month into the MLB season and it’s time to check on World Series futures. Here’s where the market currently stands at SI Sportsbook.

Dodgers +400
Blue Jays +750
Yankees +750
Mets +800
Astros +900
Brewers +1100
Giants +1300
Braves +1300
Padres +1300
Rays +1700

White Sox +1700
Angels +1700
Phillies +2000
Mariners +2500
Twins +3000
Cardinals +3500
Red Sox +3500
Marlins +5000
Guardians +6000

The Dodgers remain the World Series favorites at +400 odds, improving upon their season-opening odds of +450. The biggest movers since the start of the season are the YankeesMetsWhite Sox and Giants.

The Yankees opened at +1100 odds to win it all, and now have pulled even with the Blue Jays at +750 odds. The Yankees’ incredible 11-game winning streak ended Wednesday night and they are in first place in the AL East. Their team ERA (2.60) and offense (4.76 runs per game) are currently top three in all of baseball.

New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12), Giancarlo Stanton, center, and Tim Locastro celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Yankees won 3-0.
On the other side of town, the Mets look sharp after opening at +1400 odds. Their staff has the third-best ERA in MLB, while their offense is posting impressive numbers. The Metropolitans are firmly in first place in the NL East, and now +800 to win it all.

The White Sox have been a disappointment to start the season after opening at +1200 odds, with multiple injuries and a lackluster offense that’s bottom five in the league. The South Siders are 11-13 and 3.5 games behind the first-place Twins. It’s a long season, so grab the +1700 today if you still believe in the White Sox.

I suggested in my previous article jumping on +2000 odds for the Giants. Their odds have now moved to +1300 due to their 14-10 starts, but there is still value in the team that had the most wins in baseball last year (107).

The reigning AL champion Astros‘ (+900) odds haven’t moved and still present good value. I am especially interested in the Padres (+1300), whose odds have improved from +1600. They are in second place in the NL West (16-9) and have gotten off to a hot start even without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who will return this season.

The MLB season is a long one. Teams have only played 25-30 games of a 162-game season. Hot and cold streaks will happen. Be sure to take advantage of Vegas’s reaction when you have the opportunity.

