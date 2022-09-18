The Vikings and the Eagles face off in the second of two Monday Night Football matchups this week in a game with one of the highest implied totals of the week at SISB (50.5).

Let’s get in on the action with some player props!

Dalvin Cook over 70.5 rushing (-118)

The Eagles allowed 172 rushing yards and three rushing TDs last week vs. the Lions. Detroit RBs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams combined to average 6.62 yards on 26 attempts vs. the Eagles’ run defense. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook gained 90 yards on 20 attempts last week vs. Green Bay. Cook could easily break off a big run and smash this prop early.

Justin Jefferson over 7.5 receptions (+105)

Plus money for a Jefferson catch prop? Yes, please. Jefferson had a nearly 37% target share in Week 1 and caught nine of his 11 targets. Quite simply, JJ has entered elite territory. With former Rams OC Kevin McConnell now at the helm in Minnesota, it looks like Jefferson could be the next Cooper Kupp–who, by the way, had eight catches or more in 11 games last year.

Jalen Hurts over 50.5 rushing yards (-125)

Rushing TD (+130)

Yes, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts both had productive fantasy days in Week 1, but as far as passing stats go, Hurts still has a lot of room to improve. Hurts completed only 56.3% of his passes on Sunday, but he excelled in the ground game. Hurts ran for 90 yards, which was the most in the league for quarterbacks, and scored a rushing TD. Let’s bet on his mobility in what should be a high-scoring affair.

A.J. Brown over 5.5 receptions (-105)

Even though the Vikings should be all over A.J. Brown, and even with Hurts needing to improve as a passer, I like Brown to get at least six catches. Brown saw 13 targets in Week 1 (tied for fourth most in NFL), which was a 45% target share. That’s higher than Jefferson’s and his catch prop is two fewer. Brown logged 10 catches and 155 yards last week vs. the Lions, and though I don’t expect those numbers again, I think six catches is easily within reach.

