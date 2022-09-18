Five player props to consider in the first of two Monday night games.

Looking to get in on the Monday Night Football action? You’ve got two games to choose from this week. Here are some player props to consider from the Titans-Bills matchup.

Derrick Henry over 11.5 receiving yards (-175)

Derrick Henry didn’t catch his only target in Week 1, which was disappointing as we targeted that prop, but we are going back to the well. Why? Because Dontrell Hilliard is out for this game! Henry was on pace to have his best year as a receiver in 2021, and he exceeded this total in six of his eight games played. This should be a high-scoring affair with Henry heavily featured, and I’m betting he can get to 12 yards through the air.

Josh Allen over 41.5 rushing yards (-118)

The Titans allowed a league-leading 188 rushing yards and a whopping 8.17 average yards per attempt to the New York Giants in Week 1. Meanwhile, Josh Allen has exceeded this prop in six of his last eight regular-season games played. It’s not complicated.

Treylon Burks over 27.5 receiving (-120)

Burks had a nice debut last week, catching three of his five targets for 55 yards. I think he can get to at least half that this week in a game where the Titans will surely be trying to play catch up.

Stefon Diggs anytime TD (+115)

Gabe Davis is questionable for Monday Night Football, so this prop looks even shinier if Davis doesn’t play. Diggs had a 29% target share and found the end zone last week. Diggs has found the end zone in four of his last five regular-season games.

Ryan Tannehill over 1.5 TD passes (+160)

This bet pays plus-money for a reason. Let’s face it, this is probably a Derrick Henry game. However, the Bills allowed the 10th-most passing yards in Week 1, while their run defense allowed only 47 on the ground. So I’m willing to put a few bucks on Tannehill playing from behind. Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Kyle Phillips, Austin Hooper and even Derrick Henry could be on the receiving end in garbage time.

