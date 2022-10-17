Skip to main content
Padres Rally to Beat Dodgers, Advance to Face Phillies in NLCS
Padres Rally to Beat Dodgers, Advance to Face Phillies in NLCS

Phillies-Padres MLB National League Championship Series Odds and Betting Preview

The fifth-seeded Padres are slight favorites at SI Sportsbook over the sixth-seeded Phillies in the NLCS.

In this story:

San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies

The stage is set for the National League Championship Series as the Padres and Phillies will compete for the pennant in a seven-game series.

The fifth-seeded Padres host the sixth-seeded Phillies in Game 1 in San Diego on Tuesday night. Both teams entered the postseason via a wild-card berth, proving anything can happen in October. The Phillies, an 87-win team, ousted the reigning World Series champion Braves, a 101-win team, to advance to the NLCS. The 89-win Padres secured their spot in the NLCS by ousting the team with the most wins (111) and the World Series favorite in the Dodgers.

Needless to say, these teams are hot.

Bet on Phillies-Padres at SI Sportsbook

Oct 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game four of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies-Padres NLCS Series Odds

  • Series odds: Phillies (+100) | Padres (-125)
  • Padres odds: SDP in 4 (+1100) | 5 (+550) | 6 (+450) | 7 (+450) 
  • Phillies odds: PHI in 4 (+1300) | 5 (+650) | 6 (+500) | 7 (+500) 
  • Series length: Four games (+600) | Five (+250) | Six (+180) | Seven (+200)
  • Total Games: Over 5.5 games (-200) | Under 5.5 (+150 | O 6.5 (+200) | U 6.5 (-275)
  • Series handicap - Padres: SDP -1.5 (+150) | SDP -2.5 (+350)
  • Series handicap - Phillies: PHI + 1.5 (-213) | PHI +2.5 (-500)
  • Game 1 at Padres: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | FS1
  • Game 2 at Padres: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 | 4:35 p.m. ET | TBS
  • Game 3 at Phillies: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | FS1
  • Game 4 at Phillies: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 | 7:45 p.m. ET | Fox
  • Game 5 at Phillies (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | 2:37 p.m. ET | FS1
  • Game 6 at Padres (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | FS1
  • Game 7 at Padres (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 25, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

These teams are incredibly evenly matched based on their regular-season stats.

Padres and Phillies starting pitchers both pitched to an identical 3.80 ERA. The Padres’ bullpen was slightly better, pitching to a 3.83 ERA and converting 68.6% of its save opportunities, while the Phillies’ bullpen managed only a 4.27 ERA while converting 70% of its save opportunities.

Offensively, the Phillies had a slight edge on the season. They scored 4.61 runs per game, while the Padres scored 4.31.

The Phillies won four of seven regular-season matchups, winning three of four in San Diego while losing two of three at home. But the regular season was a long time ago. What have these teams been doing in the postseason?

Again, these teams looked fairly evenly matched. The Phillies are hitting .237 and scoring 5.33 runs per game, while the Padres are batting .239 and scoring 4.43 runs per game. The Phillies have posted a 2.55 ERA compared to the Padres’ 2.88 ERA.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contests for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contests for a Shot at $10,000!

As for hot hitters—these teams certainly have them. For the Phillies, Bryce Harper is hitting .435 with six extra-base hits - including three homers - and a 1.437 OPS across six postseason games. Add to that Rhys HoskinsKyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto and you see how dangerous this lineup can be.

The Padres also have a hitter with three postseason homers - the suddenly red-hot Trent Grisham, who has shown a knack for timely hits in the postseason. Add that to the already powerful lineup including blockbuster trade acquisition Juan Soto and veteran Manny Machado, and this Padres’ lineup is one to be respected.

Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00 postseason ERA) will start for the Padres while Zack Wheeler (0-1, 2.19) likely starts for the Phillies. Both bullpens are well rested since both teams finished their series in four games and have had time to rest.

There are plenty of storylines in this game, including brothers Aaron Nola and Austin Nola - a pitcher and a catcher- going head to head.

It’s difficult to pick a winner in this series. The Phillies have more power, but the Padres have a more dependable bullpen and home-field advantage. And, as we have seen, anything can happen in the postseason.

At least Mrs. Nola is guaranteed to have her son win.

I am willing to bet on this series not ending in a sweep, and if my back is against the wall I will pick the Phillies to win the NLCS at +100 odds. It’s a gut feeling that their bats will elevate them to another level and their luck continues.

Let’s sit back and pray for more baseball!

BET: Over 5.5 games (-200)
BET: Phillies (+100)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
NBA MVP Odds
NHL Future Odds
Week 6 Fantasy Takeaways
Gerrit Cole Takes the High Road

Latest News

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football: Would You Bet That?

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

MNF: Broncos and Chargers Player Prop Bets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

MNF: Broncos and Chargers Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Week 6 NFL Sunday Spreads, Picks, Injuries and Fantasy Advice

UFC MMA Alexa Grasso

UFC Fight Night Preview: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now