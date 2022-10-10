NHL 2023 Stanley Cup Futures

The 2022-23 NHL season has begun, and the Colorado Avalanche are heavy favorites to repeat at champions.

The puck dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday in Prague, Czech Republic when Nashville beat San Jose, 4-1. On Saturday, Nashville swept the two-game international series, beating the Sharks 3-2 as -175 favorites.

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, followed by the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Los Angeles Kings at the Fortress.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who are favored to repeat as champions, will begin their season on Wednesday when they host Vancouver.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Norris Trophy, is back to anchor a lethal Avalanche power play unit. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook, who listed the Western Conference power as the betting favorite in Stanley Cup futures from start to finish last season, have Jared Bednar’s squad installed as the favorite (+400) to go back-to-back.

The Avalanche return a roster of incredible young talent consisting of Makar, Nathan McKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin who are all under the age of 30. However, the Avs -- who lost Nazem Kadri to Calgary in free agency -- are going to be thin at center to start the season as Landeskog is out due to a lower-body injury.

The Lightning, who have hoisted the Stanley Cup in two of the last three seasons, are the fifth overall betting choice at odds of +1000. Tampa Bay will need to find a way to replace star forward Ondrej Palat, who signed with the New Jersey Devils in the offseason. The veteran, who spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL with Tampa Bay, was a pivotal piece for the franchise’s championship squads.

Sandwiched in between the two teams who reached last season’s Stanley Cup Final are the Toronto Maple Leafs (+850), Carolina Hurricanes (+900) and Florida Panthers (+900). Oddsmakers have Toronto power-ranked as the top team in the Eastern Conference due to last season’s leading NHL goal scorer, Auston Matthews.

The New York Rangers, who possess the best goalie in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin, lost key postseason contributors Andrew Copp and Frankie Vatrano. The Blueshirts did add veteran center Vincent Trochek, adding solid depth down the middle behind Mika Zibanejad, Barclay Goodrow and Filip Chytil. At odds of +1400, the Blueshirts are one of the best values on the betting board following an appearance in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals.

As always, bettors should look for value in futures’ wagering and any team that possesses a superstar tandem of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl fits that mold. If Jack Campbell, who was 48-12 with a 2.39 GAA with Toronto the last two seasons, can give the Oilers stability between the pipes, then Edmonton lands as the best double-digit odds target.

The Chicago Blackhawks (+17500) and Arizona Coyotes (+25000) have the longest odds of any club to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

ODDS TO WIN 2023 STANLEY CUP

Colorado +400

Toronto +850

Carolina +900

Florida +900

Tampa Bay +1000

Calgary +1300

Edmonton +1300

Minnesota +1400

Pittsburgh +1400

NY Rangers +1400

Vegas +1400

Boston +2200

NY Islanders +2500

LA Kings +2500

St. Louis +2500

Washington +3500

Dallas +3500

Nashville +3500

Vancouver +4000

Ottawa +4000

Buffalo +5000

Detroit +5000

Winnipeg +5000

NJ Devils +6000

Columbus +6600

Philadelphia +6600

Anaheim +6600

Seattle +8000

San Jose +10000

Montreal +10000

Chicago +17500

Arizona +25000

