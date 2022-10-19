Skip to main content
Phillies Take 1-0 Lead Over Padres In NLCS
Phillies Take 1-0 Lead Over Padres In NLCS

Phillies-Padres National League Championship Series Game 2 Odds, Lines and Bet

The Padres are favored to even the NLCS against the Phillies in Game 2 in San Diego.

The NLCS continues Wednesday night in San Diego as the Phillies aim to build on their momentum and the Padres look to even the series at home.

Yu Darvish pitched well but not well enough in Game 1 and the Phillies’ bats came through behind an absolute gem from Zack Wheeler in their 2-0 win. Darvish allowed two solo homers to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in seven innings, while Wheeler allowed one hit while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

But today is a new day. Here is where the line stands with the Padres favored at home in Game 2 before the series shifts to Philadelphia.

Bet on Phillies-Padres Game 2 Bets

Oct 18, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run during the sixth inning of game one of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 2 Odds (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

  • Moneyline: Phillies (+100) | Padres (-118)
  • Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+175)| Padres +1.5 (-213)
  • Total: 7.- Over (+105) | Under (-125)

Blake Snell starts for the Padres and he will be looking to keep his good postseason run going. Snell has pitched to a 3.12 ERA across 8 2/3 innings, though he has a 1.96 WHIP, indicating this ERA could spike. Unfortunately for the Padres, Snell has an average exit velocity allowed in the bottom 12% of the league this year and he allows more hard contact than 68% of pitchers. With the Phillies averaging the most runs per game and a .680 OPS (third-best) this postseason, Snell needs to be on his game. He does own a 30% K rate versus this Phillies roster.

Snell is opposed by Aaron Nola, who does not allow hard contact (top 8% of the league). Nola has allowed zero earned runs and logged two wins across 12 2/3 postseason innings, and this Padres lineup striks out 22% of the time versus him.

Of the remaining postseason teams, the Padres are scoring the least runs per game and have the lowest OPS.

There’s something to be said about home team energy and I think the Padres will put up a good fight and could easily win this. The Phillies’ bullpen could certainly blow up any day now too but as long as the Phillies’ bats are hot and their starters are locking games down, I can’t pass up the plus-money.

As for player props, let’s try another plus-money bet. Though I think the Phillies win and their bats are in a better spot—J.T. Realmuto always hits well versus Snell, for instance—I am taking a plus-money prop for Nick Castellanos to go hitless. In his career versus Snell, Castellanos is hitting only .083 (1 for 12). Even if Snell gets the hook early, Castellanos is hitting only .192 this postseason.

BET: Phillies Moneyline (+100)
PLAYER PROP: Nick Castellanos Under 0.5 hits (+170)

