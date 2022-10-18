Oddsmakers have home teams ranked significantly higher than their opponents in Week 7. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, bettors find a card listing seven home teams as the betting favorite, the most we have seen this season.

This week’s slate features seven games with point spreads of more than 3.5 points. Of the four largest favorites, the Raiders (-7.5) and Cowboys (-7.5) play at home, while the Buccaneers (-10.5) are the largest road favorites against the Panthers.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through 92 games (two international games) as teams playing at home are 49-42-1 (53.3%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 53-38-3 (56.4%) against the spread (ATS) mark, while betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 56-37-1 (59.6%) record.

Monday’s low-scoring affair between the Broncos and Chargers, which went under the total of 45.5, pushes the under to 13-6 in prime-time games.

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Records: NYG (5-1 SU; 5-1 ATS) | JAX (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYG +2.5 | JAX -2.5

Records: TB (3-3 SU; 2-4 ATS) | CAR (1-5 SU; 1-5 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TB -10.5 | CAR +10.5

Records: CLE (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS) | BAL (3-3 SU; 2-3-1 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +6.5 | BAL -6.5

Packers vs. Commanders

Records: GB (3-3 SU; 2-4 ATS) | WSH (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: GB -5.5 | WSH +5.5

Records: IND (3-2-1 SU; 3-3 ATS) | TEN (3-2 SU; 3-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND +2.5 | TEN -2.5

Falcons vs. Bengals

Records: ATL (3-3 SU; 6-0 ATS) | CIN (3-3 SU; 4-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ATL +5.5 | CIN -5.5

Lions vs. Cowboys

Records: DET (1-4 SU; 3-2 ATS) | DAL (4-2 SU; 4-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET +7.5 | DAL -7.5

Texans vs. Raiders

Records: HOU (1-3-1 SU; 3-1-1 ATS) | LVR (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: HOU +7.5 | LVR -7.5

Jets vs. Broncos

Records: NYJ (4-2 SU; 4-2 ATS) | DEN (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +3 | DEN -3

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Records: KC (4-2 SU; 2-4 ATS) | SF (3-3 SU; 3-3 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: KC -3.5 | SF +3.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

