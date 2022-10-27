Titans-Texans Odds, Lines and Spread

The Titans are favored to continue their dominance over Houston, but they may have to do so with a rookie backup QB.

Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS).

In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could have come at a big cost. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury which could force the team to start rookie Malik Willis under center in Week 8 against the Texans.

The potential of the former Liberty standout making his first career start has affected the betting line. The Titans, who opened as 4.5-point home favorites, are now installed with a 2.5-point demand over a Houston club that is 1-4 straight up (SU) and 2-2-1 ATS over their last five games.

The Titans, who have beaten the Texans in four of the last five meetings, own a 2-3 ATS mark over that span.

Titans vs. Texans Odds

Moneyline: Tennessee (-133) | Houston (+110)

Spread: TEN -2.5 (-118) | HOU +2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 40.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS



Titans Straight-Up Record: 4-2

Titans Against the Spread Record: 4-2

Texans Straight-Up Record: 1-4

Texans Against The Spread Record: 2-2-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Titans, who have health issues at quarterback, will lean heavily on Derrick Henry in their showdown with the Texans. Houston, which owns the NFL’s worst rushing defense (164.7 yards per game), has surrendered nine total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

In 10 career games against the Texans, Henry has averaged 103.5 rushing yards per game while rushing for nine touchdowns – second-most (Jacksonville, 13) versus any team in his career.

Houston, which owns the league’s fifth-worst scoring offense (17.7 points per game), needs to have other playmakers step up besides rookie standout Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick out of Florida, who has 80-plus rushing yards in four consecutive games, ranks sixth among all running backs in that category (504).

Quarterback Davis Mills, who ranks 28th among all signal-callers in QBR (36.2), could find success through the air in Week 8 against a Titans defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed (277.5 per game). In his one start against Tennessee last season, Mills thrived – throwing for 301 yards and three touchdowns. The Week 17 effort resulted in a 28-25 loss, but was more than good enough to cover the 11.5-point spread.

