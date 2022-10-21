Adding Christian McCaffrey Barely Moves 49ers’ Super Bowl Odds

The 49ers’ championship odds did not move much after their blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers shocked the sports world when they traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night.

San Francisco is sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth rounder to Carolina in exchange for one of the NFL’s best all-around players.

Fantasy managers in 2022 were bullish on CMC, making him a top three pick in drafts despite missing 23 of 33 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries. Those who made the investment in McCaffrey are doing back flips following his move to the powerful run-oriented 49ers’ offense.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite adding one of the biggest playmakers in the league, though, the acquisition of McCaffrey barely made a blip on the betting board at SI Sportsbook.

Earlier this month, the 49ers could be found at +1600 in Super Bowl Futures but following the splash move bettors now find the club’s odds listed at +1400.

San Francisco is now tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

In NFC futures, the 49ers (+650) witnessed a small move and have jumped the Rams and are tied with the Vikings for the third-best odds. The Eagles sit atop the NFC betting board at +200 odds and are closely followed by the Buccaneers at +450 odds. The 49ers have the best odds among NFC West teams since Rams have dropped all the way to seventh in NFC Championship futures at +1000 odds.

Adding McCaffrey is a huge move for the 49ers as he is just a few seasons removed from attaining the distinction of being only the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season (2019).

If bettors believe the oddsmakers have failed to properly recognize the potential impact McCaffrey will have in the 49ers’ offense, I suggest making a wager in the Offensive Player of the Year market. As of Friday, CMC could still be found at +4500 odds. Those healthy odds could turn a small investment into financial bliss.

