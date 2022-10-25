These 10 games are featured in the Week 8 SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest.

Oddsmakers do not hold strong opinions on home teams emerging victorious in Week 8. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, bettors find a card listing an even split of five home favorites and five road favorites.

Seven games feature point spreads of less than three points. Of the four biggest favorites, the Eagles (-10.5), Cowboys (-10.5) and Falcons (-6.5) all play at home.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through seven weeks (two international games) as home teams are just 58-47-1 (54.7%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 60-45-3 (55.6%) against the spread (ATS) mark, while betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 63-44-1 (58.3%) record.

After Monday’s Bears-Patriots game went over the total of 40, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 14-8 (58.3%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000

Patriots vs. Jets

Records: NE (3-4 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | NYJ (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -1.5 | NYJ +1.5

Steelers vs. Eagles

Records: PIT (2-5 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | PHI (6-0 SU; 4-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +10.5 | PHI -10.5

Records: MIA (4-3 SU; 3-4 ATS) | DET (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -3.5 | DET +3.5

Bears vs. Cowboys

Records: CHI (3-4 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | DAL (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +10.5 | DAL -10.5

Records: ARZ (3-4 SU; 4-3 ATS) | MIN (5-1 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +3.5 | MIN -3.5

Raiders vs. Saints

Records: LVR (2-4 SU; 3-3 ATS) | NO (2-5 SU; 2-5 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR -1.5 | NO +1.5

Records: CAR (2-5 SU; 2-5 ATS) | ATL (3-4 SU; 6-1 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +6.5 | ATL -6.5

Titans vs. Texans

Records: TEN (4-2 SU; 4-2 ATS) | HOU (1-4-1 SU; 3-2-1 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN -3.5 | HOU +3.5

Giants vs. Seahawks

Records: NYG (6-1 SU; 6-1 ATS) | SEA (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYG +2.5 | SEA -2.5

49ers vs. Rams

Records: SF (3-4 SU; 3-4 ATS) | LAR (3-3 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SF -1.5 | LAR +1.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• NBA Championship Odds

• CMC Trade Affects 49ers’ Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 7 Fantasy Takeaways

• NFL Power Rankings