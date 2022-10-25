NFL Week 8 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers do not hold strong opinions on home teams emerging victorious in Week 8. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, bettors find a card listing an even split of five home favorites and five road favorites.
Seven games feature point spreads of less than three points. Of the four biggest favorites, the Eagles (-10.5), Cowboys (-10.5) and Falcons (-6.5) all play at home.
Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through seven weeks (two international games) as home teams are just 58-47-1 (54.7%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 60-45-3 (55.6%) against the spread (ATS) mark, while betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 63-44-1 (58.3%) record.
After Monday’s Bears-Patriots game went over the total of 40, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 14-8 (58.3%).
Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!
Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.
Patriots vs. Jets
Records: NE (3-4 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | NYJ (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -1.5 | NYJ +1.5
Steelers vs. Eagles
Records: PIT (2-5 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | PHI (6-0 SU; 4-2 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +10.5 | PHI -10.5
Dolphins vs. Lions
Records: MIA (4-3 SU; 3-4 ATS) | DET (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -3.5 | DET +3.5
Bears vs. Cowboys
Records: CHI (3-4 SU; 3-3-1 ATS) | DAL (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +10.5 | DAL -10.5
Cardinals vs. Vikings
Records: ARZ (3-4 SU; 4-3 ATS) | MIN (5-1 SU; 2-4 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +3.5 | MIN -3.5
Raiders vs. Saints
Records: LVR (2-4 SU; 3-3 ATS) | NO (2-5 SU; 2-5 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR -1.5 | NO +1.5
Panthers vs. Falcons
Records: CAR (2-5 SU; 2-5 ATS) | ATL (3-4 SU; 6-1 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +6.5 | ATL -6.5
Titans vs. Texans
Records: TEN (4-2 SU; 4-2 ATS) | HOU (1-4-1 SU; 3-2-1 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN -3.5 | HOU +3.5
Giants vs. Seahawks
Records: NYG (6-1 SU; 6-1 ATS) | SEA (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYG +2.5 | SEA -2.5
49ers vs. Rams
Records: SF (3-4 SU; 3-4 ATS) | LAR (3-3 SU; 2-4 ATS)
Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SF -1.5 | LAR +1.5
Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.
