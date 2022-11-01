Bills-Jets Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Jets will aim to rebound at home in Week 9 as heavy underdogs against the AFC East-leading Bills.

The Jets' four-game winning streak come to a crashing halt against the Patriots in Week 8 and host the AFC East-leading Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 9.

New York, who is 1-3 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) at home, will struggle to improve those home records against Buffalo.

The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings, are double-digits favorites for a third consecutive game against their division rival. Buffalo beat New York by an average of 22.5 points in both games last season, and enters Sunday’s game with the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense averaging 29 points per game.

Josh Allen is 5-2 in his career against the Jets and is off to a 3-1 SU and 2-1-1 ATS on the road this season.

Bills vs. Jets Odds

Moneyline: Buffalo (-699) | N.Y. Jets (+500)

Spread: BUF -12.5 (-110) | NYJ +12.5 (-110)

Total: 47 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Bills Straight-Up Record: 6-1

Bills Against The Spread Record: 4-2-1

Jets Straight-Up Record: 5-3

Jets Against The Spread Record: 5-3

Odds and Betting Insights

This game—on paper—appears to be the biggest mismatch of the week, which explains why bettors find the largest point spread on the board.

Buffalo, led by the MVP favorite in Allen, owns the NFL’s best aerial attack, averaging 307.7 passing yards per game. New York has allowed just two touchdown passes to quarterbacks over its last five games but could struggle Sunday.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for multiple touchdowns in both 2021 meetings, while averaging 302.5 passing yards.

Last week, New England exposed a Jets team playing without key offensive players Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Stacking the box, the Patriots forced Zach Wilson to beat them down the field and the young signal-caller came up small, throwing three interceptions.

Expect the Bills to follow the same blueprint laid out by New England, leading to Buffalo extending its winning streak over the Jets with relative ease.

