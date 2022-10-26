Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview

The Astros are favored over the Phillies at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series.

The World Series kicks off Friday night as the American League champion Astros host the National League champion Phillies.

The Astros earned home-field advantage for the World Series by achieving the most wins (106) in the American League and among the two teams. Houston enters the World Series having swept both of its postseason series.

The Phillies entered the postseason by way of the wild card as the No. 6 seed with only 87 wins, and have ridden an incredible wave of momentum to the NL Pennant. Philadelphia has lost two games spanning three series this postseason.

This sets up to be a great World Series.

Phillies vs. Astros World Series Odds

Series Odds : Phillies (+200) | Astros (-150)

: Phillies (+200) | Astros (-150) Astros Odds : HOU in 4 (+800) | 5 (+450) | 6 (+350) | 7 (+350)

: HOU in 4 (+800) | 5 (+450) | 6 (+350) | 7 (+350) Phillies Odds: PHI in 4 (+1200) | 5 (+700) | 6 (+550) | 7 (+550)

PHI in 4 (+1200) | 5 (+700) | 6 (+550) | 7 (+550) Total Games: Over 4.5 games (-1000) | Under 4.5 (+600) | O 5.5 (-200) | U 5.5 (+150) | O 6.5 (+210) | U 6.5 (-300) |

Over 4.5 games (-1000) | Under 4.5 (+600) | O 5.5 (-200) | U 5.5 (+150) | O 6.5 (+210) | U 6.5 (-300) | Series Handicap: PHI +1.5 (-158) | HOU -1.5 (+115)

PHI +1.5 (-158) | HOU -1.5 (+115) Game 1 at Astros: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 2 at Astros : Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 3 at Phillies : Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 4 at Phillies : Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 5 at Phillies (if necessary) : Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 6 at Astros (if necessary) : Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox Game 7 at Astros (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 2022 | 8:03 p.m. ET | Fox

The Astros are making their fourth appearance in the World Series in the last six years, with only one win in 2017. That win is often listed with an asterisk due to the infamous trash can cheating scandal. They’ll be looking for a clean victory in 2022 with the deepest roster they have assembled and no asterisk attached.

The Phillies, on the other hand, have the advantage of being an NL East team that has gotten hot at just the right moment. The Astros have twice fallen to late-surging NL EAST teams - the Braves in 2021 and the Nationals in 2019 - and the Phillies could easily be that team of destiny this year. After defeating the favored Padres, 4-1, in the NLCS, their bats are hot and ready to compete.

Both teams have excellent starting pitching, but the Astros have an advantage due to their incredible depth. Houston can start two Cy Young candidates in Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, and follow them with Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers, while Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy (who has three career World Series wins) can be used in the bullpen or for long relief. Astros starters combined for the second-best regular season ERA (2.95) and have a 2.77 postseason ERA. The bullpen depth is just as impressive with an MLB leading 2.80 ERA during the regular season and a 76.8% save conversion rate. In the postseason, Astros relievers have pitched to an impressive 0.82 ERA and converted 100% of save opportunities.

The Phillies can start studs Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola twice, if needed, while Ranger Suarez should not be dismissed as the No. 3 option. Phillies starters posted a 3.80 regular-season ERA and own a 2.96 postseason ERA.

Philadelphia’s bullpen was up and down during the regular season, recording a 4.37 ERA but converting 70% of save opportunities. It’s been much better of late, converting four of five save opportunities with a 3.19 postseason ERA.

Phillies hitters have been hotter than the Astros in the postseason with a slightly better OPS, BA and slugging. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins have had star turns - each hitting five homers - while Kyle Schwarber has added another three.

The Astros have seen big and timely hits from Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman.

The Astros have yet to lose a playoff game.

The Phillies have yet to lose a playoff game at home.

Something’s got to give.

The Astros are tied with the Dodgers for the most postseason games (86) since 2015. They have the advantage of postseason experience over the Phillies, a pitching staff that’s too stacked to bet against and a whole lot to prove. It won’t be easy, though. Philadelphia will put up a fight.

I’ll take the World Series to go to six games with Dusty Baker winning his first as an MLB manager.

BETS: Astros (-200); Astros in Six (+350); Over 5.5 games (-200)

