Oddsmakers believe home teams will struggle in Week 9 to add to their overall win total. This week’s SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest features a card listing only four of the 10 home teams listed as the betting favorite.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through eight weeks (three international games) as teams playing in front of their home faithful are just 66-53-1 (55.5%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 69-51-3 (57.5%) against the spread (ATS) mark. Betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 71-51-1 (58.2%) record.

After Monday night’s Bengals-Browns game went under the total of 45.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 16-9 (64%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Records: MIN (6-1 SU; 3-4 ATS) | WSH (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN -3.5 | WSH +3.5

Records: GB (3-5 SU; 3-5 ATS) | DET (1-6 SU; 3-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: GB -3.5 | DET +3.5

Records: LVR (2-5 SU; 3-4 ATS) | JAX (2-6 SU; 2-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR -1.5 | JAX +1.5

Colts vs. Patriots

Records: NE (4-4 SU; 4-3-1 ATS) | IND (3-4-1 SU; 3-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -5.5 | IND +5.5

Records: LAC (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS) | ATL (4-4 SU; 6-2 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC -2.5 | ATL +2.5

Records: BUF (6-1 SU; 4-2-1 ATS) | NYJ (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: BUF -12.5 | NYJ +12.5

Records: MIA (5-3 SU; 4-4 ATS) | CHI (3-5 SU; 3-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -4.5 | CHI +4.5

Panthers vs. Bengals

Records: CAR (2-6 SU; 3-5 ATS) | CIN (4-4 SU; 5-3 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +8.5 | CIN -8.5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Records: SEA (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS) | ARZ (3-5 SU; 4-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SEA +2.5 | ARZ -2.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers

Records: LAR (3-4 SU; 2-5 ATS) | TB (3-5 SU; 2-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAR +2.5 | TB -2.5

