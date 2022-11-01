Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 9 Breakdown
NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10

These 10 games are featured in the Week 9 SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest.

Oddsmakers believe home teams will struggle in Week 9 to add to their overall win total. This week’s SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest features a card listing only four of the 10 home teams listed as the betting favorite.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through eight weeks (three international games) as teams playing in front of their home faithful are just 66-53-1 (55.5%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 69-51-3 (57.5%) against the spread (ATS) mark. Betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 71-51-1 (58.2%) record.

After Monday night’s Bengals-Browns game went under the total of 45.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 16-9 (64%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Vikings vs. Commanders

Records: MIN (6-1 SU; 3-4 ATS) | WSH (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN -3.5 | WSH +3.5

Packers vs. Lions

Records: GB (3-5 SU; 3-5 ATS) | DET (1-6 SU; 3-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: GB -3.5 | DET +3.5

Raiders vs. Jaguars

Records: LVR (2-5 SU; 3-4 ATS) | JAX (2-6 SU; 2-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR -1.5 | JAX +1.5

Colts vs. Patriots

Records: NE (4-4 SU; 4-3-1 ATS) | IND (3-4-1 SU; 3-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -5.5 | IND +5.5

Chargers vs. Falcons

Records: LAC (4-3 SU; 4-3 ATS) | ATL (4-4 SU; 6-2 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC -2.5 | ATL +2.5

Bills vs. Jets

Records: BUF (6-1 SU; 4-2-1 ATS) | NYJ (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS) 
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: BUF -12.5 | NYJ +12.5

Dolphins vs. Bears

Records: MIA (5-3 SU; 4-4 ATS) | CHI (3-5 SU; 3-4-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA -4.5 | CHI +4.5

Panthers vs. Bengals

Records: CAR (2-6 SU; 3-5 ATS) | CIN (4-4 SU; 5-3 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +8.5 | CIN -8.5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Records: SEA (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS) | ARZ (3-5 SU; 4-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SEA +2.5 | ARZ -2.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers

Records: LAR (3-4 SU; 2-5 ATS) | TB (3-5 SU; 2-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAR +2.5 | TB -2.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

