Vikings-Commanders Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The NFC North-leading Vikings are road favorites in Week 9 against the surging Commanders.

The NFC North-leading Vikings have won five consecutive games and in Week 9 head to Washington to take on Taylor Heinicke and the suddenly surging Commanders.

Washington’s fifth-year back-up quarterback has accounted for four total touchdowns in his two starts and has led the club to back-to-back wins over the Packers and Colts. Washington has won three straight games.

Minnesota, behind an offense anchored by Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, is averaging 24.7 points per game (tied-ninth). The duo’s team-leading output has enabled the club to post a 4-1 mark to over spanning their last five games.

Vikings vs. Commanders Odds

Moneyline: Minnesota (-175) | Washington (+145)

Spread: MIN -3.5 (+100) | WSH +3.5 (-118)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 6-1

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Commanders Straight-Up Record: 4-4

Commanders Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Washington, despite winning three straight games both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), has struggled to consistently score. The Commanders are averaging only 17.3 points per game during their winning streak.

One of the issues is the lack of a reliable run game that ranks ninth-worst though eight weeks, averaging only 104.4 rushing yards per game. On Sunday, the Commanders find a less than favorable matchup against a Vikings’ defense that has allowed only 50.5 rushing yards per game over their last four contests.

Over their current five-game winning streak, Minnesota has only beaten their opponents by an average of six points. The close margins of victory has led to a disappointing 2-3 ATS mark for bettors.

In Week 9, the Vikings will heavily script their game plan around their star wide receiver duo of Jefferson and Adam Thielen. However, Minnesota may encounter resistance as the Commanders have only allowed one touchdown to wideouts over their last four games against the Titans, Bears, Packers and Colts

