Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets

The Phillies aim to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday when Aaron Nola opposes Cristian Javier.

The 2022 World Series continues in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The Phillies hold a 2-1 series lead after they blanked the Astros, 7-0, at home, tagging Lance McCullers for a postseason-record five home runs.

The Phillies now have a big home-field advantage for the series that looms large as they have yet to lose a home postseason game this year and are 21-9 all time at home in the postseason. Teams that have won the third game at home in the best-of-seven postseason series have gone on to win it all 62% of the time.

Game 4 features Aaron Nola opposing Cristian Javier.

Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4 Odds

Moneyline: Astros (-110) | Phillies (-110)

Astros (-110) | Phillies (-110) Run line: Astros -1.5 (+155) | Phillies +1.5 (-188)

Astros -1.5 (+155) | Phillies +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 - Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Astros pitching, which is supposed to be their strength, has now let them down twice in the World Series. Houston will be hoping for a bounce back tonight behind Javier. Javier is a fly-ball pitcher that could easily get into trouble in a park like Citizens Bank park, but he’s been excellent in the postseason so far. Javier has tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run spanning two outings, including 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Houston’s ALCS Game 3 victory over the Yankees.

Nola gets the start for the Phillies. He has struggled across his last two starts, allowing 11 earned runs in nine innings. Five of those runs went to the Astros in Game 1. Most of that was thanks to Kyle Tucker, who tagged Nola for two homers in the same game. Nola will be going on full rest and should bounce back at home. He struck out nine Astros in his final regular-season start against Houston.

Phillies hitters have been dominant this postseason, averaging 1.57 home runs per game. Seventeen home runs have come in their six games at Citizens Park Bank.

Advantage: Phillies.

The Phillies also did not have to use any high-leverage relievers Tuesday night in the shutout, so they are in a great spot to take Game 4 at home.

The Astros have postseason experience and they also have a completely rested bullpen, but they could be in trouble unless they can figure out how to use this park to their advantage.

Game 4 really is a pick’em. So, let’s pivot and build a conservative parlay that should return plus-money.

BETS: Aaron Nola 5+K + Kyle Tucker To Get A Hit (+105)

