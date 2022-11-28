Broncos-Ravens Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Russell Wilson and the struggling Broncos head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13.

Denver, which is winless on the road this season (0-5 straight up), is installed as more than a touchdown underdog for the first time since Week 18 of last season. The Broncos, who have burned bettors with a dismal 2-7 against the spread (22.2%) mark over their last nine road games, have seen their focus turn to the 2023 NFL draft after losing seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU) since Week 4. Unfortunately for the Broncos, there’s not a whole lot to look forward to in the draft since their first- and second-round picks went to Seattle in the Wilson trade.

Baltimore, which was upset by Jacksonville, 28-27, as a 3.5-point road favorite in Week 12, returns home looking to extend its three-game winning streak at M&T Bank Stadium. Earning a home victory in the standings has not transpired to monetary gain for bettors, however, as the club has failed to cover the spread in each of those wins (0-3 ATS). Dating back to last season, Baltimore is 0-5-1 ATS over its last six games played in front of “Ravens Flock.”

Moneyline: DENVER (+310) | BALTIMORE (-400)

Spread: DEN +8.5 (-110) | BAL -8.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 38.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Broncos Straight-Up Record: 3-8

Broncos Against the Spread Record: 3-8

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 7-4

Ravens Against the Spread Record: 4-6-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Broncos, who own the league’s worst scoring offense (14.3 points per game), have not had a 100-yard rusher all season while also failing to have a wide receiver top 100 yards since Week 2.

On Sunday, the Broncos will face tough sledding against a Baltimore defense that has only surrendered five touchdowns to opposing wideouts over its last nine games. Over their three-game home winning streak, the Ravens kept the Bengals, Browns and Panthers wideouts from finding the end zone.

As expected, Baltimore leans heavily on both the legs and the arm of Lamar Jackson, who has accounted for 20 total touchdowns. Jackson, who has only thrown multiple touchdowns once over his last eight games, could struggle to improve in that area against a Denver defense that has surrendered the third-fewest passing yards per game (184.7).

In his first action since Week 8, Gus Edwards led the Ravens backfield in carries in Week 12 and found the end zone for the third time this season. On Sunday, Edwards will face a Broncos defense that has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing running back over the last three games, while not surrendering a score to the position in seven of 11 games overall.

