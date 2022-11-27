World Cup Betting Preview: USA vs. Iran

The U.S. men’s national team needs a win Tuesday to advance to the round of 16.

The USA faces Iran Tuesday in the Group B stage finale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The U.S. men’s national team surprised everyone by holding heavily favored England to a 0-0 draw on Friday. Entering Friday’s contest, the USA was +290 for the draw and +600 to win Group B.

The USA is now in third place, two points behind England and one point behind Iran, which defeated Wales 2-0 on Friday. The USMNT is +400 to win Group B at SI Sportsbook, while Iran is +1000 entering Tuesday’s match. England remains the heavy favorite of the group at -1000.

The USA needs a win to advance to the round of 16. Iran needs a win or a draw to advance.

Tyler Adams played a key role in the U.S. men’s national team playing to a 0-0 draw vs. heavily favored England. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports

Iran is currently 20th in the FIFA World Cup rankings, while the USA is ranked 16th.

Though the USA showed it can go toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked England, it will need to make more of its scoring opportunities in order to be successful moving forward. The USA has scored a total of one goal through two matches, both of which ended in a draw. The USA has yet to log a win in this tournament, though it has been excellent defensively, allowing only a single goal.

Iran is 1-1 in this tournament with four goals scored, but six goals allowed. Along with its 2-0 win over Wales, Iran was blown out by England, 6-2.

USA enters as the favorite in this match, and they can only advance with a victory, not a draw.

Here is where the market currently stands at SI Sportsbook:

USA vs. Iran Odds

Location: Al Thumama Stadium

Game Info: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 2 p.m. EST | Fox and Telemundo

Full-Time Result:

USA: -110

Draw: +225

Iran: +290

Total Goals:

.5 Over (-1613) | Under (+700)

1.5 Over (-300) | Under (+188)

2.5 Over (+110) | Under (-154)

Both teams to score:

Yes (-105)

No (-133)

