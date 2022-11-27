World Cup Betting Preview: USA vs. Iran
The USA faces Iran Tuesday in the Group B stage finale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The U.S. men’s national team surprised everyone by holding heavily favored England to a 0-0 draw on Friday. Entering Friday’s contest, the USA was +290 for the draw and +600 to win Group B.
The USA is now in third place, two points behind England and one point behind Iran, which defeated Wales 2-0 on Friday. The USMNT is +400 to win Group B at SI Sportsbook, while Iran is +1000 entering Tuesday’s match. England remains the heavy favorite of the group at -1000.
The USA needs a win to advance to the round of 16. Iran needs a win or a draw to advance.
Iran is currently 20th in the FIFA World Cup rankings, while the USA is ranked 16th.
Though the USA showed it can go toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked England, it will need to make more of its scoring opportunities in order to be successful moving forward. The USA has scored a total of one goal through two matches, both of which ended in a draw. The USA has yet to log a win in this tournament, though it has been excellent defensively, allowing only a single goal.
Iran is 1-1 in this tournament with four goals scored, but six goals allowed. Along with its 2-0 win over Wales, Iran was blown out by England, 6-2.
USA enters as the favorite in this match, and they can only advance with a victory, not a draw.
Here is where the market currently stands at SI Sportsbook:
USA vs. Iran Odds
Location: Al Thumama Stadium
Game Info: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 2 p.m. EST | Fox and Telemundo
Full-Time Result:
USA: -110
Draw: +225
Iran: +290
Total Goals:
.5 Over (-1613) | Under (+700)
1.5 Over (-300) | Under (+188)
2.5 Over (+110) | Under (-154)
Both teams to score:
Yes (-105)
No (-133)
