Jets-Vikings Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Mike White leads the Jets into Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the high-powered Vikings in one of the best matchups of Week 13.

White, making his first start in place of the ineffective Zach Wilson, was superb in the club’s 31-10 win over the Bears in Week 12. New York, which was installed as underdogs in nine of its first 11 games, is once again being placed in that role by oddsmakers. The Jets, who are 6-2 against the spread (75%) in their last eight games, are 4-1 straight up and ATS away from MetLife Stadium this season.

Minnesota improved to 4-1-1 ATS over its last six games after earning a 33-26 win over New England on Thanksgiving Day as 2.5-point home favorites. The Vikings, who have won eight of their last nine games SU, are only a pedestrian 4-4-1 ATS over that span.

Jets vs. Vikings Odds

Moneyline: NY JETS (+148) | MINNESOTA (-163)

Spread: NYJ +1.5 (-110) | MIN -1.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5– Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jets Straight-Up Record: 7-4

Jets Against the Spread Record: 7-4

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 9-2

Vikings Against the Spread Record: 5-5-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Vikings, who own the league’s seventh-best passing attack (240.9 yards per game), could struggle to move the ball against a stout Jets defense that has only allowed six total touchdowns to opposing offenses over the last six games. Gang Green’s defense, which ranks fourth in points allowed (17.8 ppg), has been lights out in its last three road games, surrendering only 9.7 points per game.

The key matchup in this contest involves star wideout Justin Jefferson facing off against Jets rookie shutdown corner Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Jefferson, who has scored in three of his last four games and ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,232 – one yard less than Tyreek Hill), encounters a stiff test in Week 13. Gardner, who leads the NFL in pass break-ups (14), has held the likes of Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Diontae Johnson, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in check in his rookie campaign.

White, who completed 78.6% of his passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his 2022 starting debut, will encounter Minnesota’s league-worst passing defense that has allowed 12 touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks over the last six games.

The young signal-caller, who displayed poise and moxy versus the Bears, found a way to incorporate Elijah Moore into the offense. The talented young wideout, who requested a trade over his lack of involvement in the offense earlier this season, found the end zone for the first time in 2022 running routes for White. If Moore can once again become a reliable weapon, New York’s passing attack – which includes one of the NFL’s best rookie wideouts in Garrett Wilson -- could be dangerous down the stretch.

