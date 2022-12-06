Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Best Bets: Week 14
Eagles-Giants Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Giants are 5.5-point home underdogs against the high-flying Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1-0) take on the New York Giants  (7-4-1) for an NFC East divisional showdown at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Eagles, who own the best record in the NFL, are favored by 5.5 versus a Giants team firmly in the playoff Wild Card hunt. The game total has been set at 45.5.

The Eagles were handed their only loss this season by the division-rival Commanders, so they are not invincible, but the Giants will have an uphill battle vs. the team with the second-most points per game this season (28.2) and scoring an average of 3.7 TDs per contest. Jalen Hurts has been lights-out, not only rushing for the third-most yard among QBs (609) but also boasting the third-best passer rating (108.3) in the league. In combination with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as a dominant run game from Miles SandersKenneth Gainwell and Hurts himself, the Eagles should be in control of this contest. The Eagles have rushed for the fifth-most yards this year, while the Giants have allowed the seventh-most. The Giants allow 21 points per game (12th) on the season, mostly due to those run defense deficiencies.

Eagles vs. Giants Odds

Moneyline: Eagles (-300) | Giants (+240)
Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-143) | Giants +5.5 (+120)
Total: 45.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Eagles are 7-5-0 ATS.
The Giants are 9-3-0 ATS.

Eagles games have gone over eight times.
Giants games have gone over four times.

The Eagles are 1-4-0 ATS as away favorites.
The Giants are 3-0 ATS as home underdogs.

Bet on Eagles-Giants at SI Sportsbook

The Giants are coming off a disheartening tie with the Commanders and will be looking to make any gains in the playoff race. Daniel Jones has shown a good ability to manage a winning game plan all season, and he is best when he can use his legs. Rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season, and Jones's weapons are depleted against an Eagles pass defense that has allowed a league-best 178.5 passing yards per game. Saquon Barkley will likely be the main force for New York as the Eagles have occasionally been susceptible on the ground, allowing 4.64 yards per carry this year (24th). Barkley can also be used in the passing game, as the Eagles have allowed an 83.3% catch-rate to running backs (23rd). The Giants are averaging 20.4 points per game (21st), while the Eagles only allow 18.8.

These teams have met four times in the last three seasons, and the record is tied 2-2. The under has hit in three of the four. This is the first of two times these teams will face off this season.

