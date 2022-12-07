Raiders-Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 14 Odds and Betting Preview

In Week 14, Josh Jacobs and the Raiders head to SoFi Stadium for a showdown with an injury ravaged Rams squad on Thursday Night Football.

Las Vegas, which has rebounded from a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, will aim to keep its playoff hopes alive against the struggling Rams. The Raiders, who have won their last two road games both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), will be looking to earn a victory that would be crucial in a tightly contested AFC wild card race.

The Rams, who have lost six consecutive games, will be looking to notch their first win since a Week 6 victory at home over Carolina. In consecutive games without Matthew Stafford (neck/concussion) under center, Los Angeles quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and John Wolford have posted back-to-back covers against the spread.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. With only two days to get up to speed on Sean McVay’s playbook, it is hard to imagine Mayfield would be under center on Thursday night. The news of his addition had “zero” effect on the betting line as the point spread has remained unchanged since the news broke. The lack of line movement likely suggests that Mayfield will either not be in uniform or will not be very effective if the Rams do actually decide to play him.

Dating back to 2002, the Rams are 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between these two former in-state rivals. Los Angeles, which is 2-6 ATS in its last eight home games, will be hard-pressed to continue its dominance over the Silver and Black due to major injuries on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles will be without Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson II (foot), as all three key starters have been placed on injured reserve. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams are also expected to be without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) for the second straight game.

Spread: Las Vegas -6 (-110) | LA Rams +6 (-110)

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 5-7

Raiders Against the Spread Record: 6-6

Rams Straight-Up Record: 3-9

Rams Against the Spread Record: 4-7-1

The line has ticked up at SI Sportsbook since its opening of Las Vegas as a 5.5-point road favorite over the Rams, now a 6-point demand. The game total has risen from the opening number of 43 to 44.5.

The Raiders, who rank ninth in scoring (24.3 points per game), should find success against a Rams defense that has surrendered 26-plus points in four consecutive games.

Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing (1,303 yards), finds a difficult matchup against a Rams defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (96.7). Since Week 9, Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing running back more than 69 yards on the ground while not allowing a 100-yard rusher all season.

The talented back, who is averaging 160.7 rushing yards over his last three games, has shown his prowess in the passing game as well, hauling in 11 of 13 targets for 131 yards. Jacobs, who is tied for third in the league in touchdowns (10), is poised for another bell-cow workload under the primetime lights.

It shouldn’t come as any shock that the Raiders resurgence has coincided with Davante Adams playing at an elite level. Adams, who is tied with Travis Kelce for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12), has averaged 132.8 receiving yards over his last five games while finding the end zone seven times during that span. The Rams have been vulnerable against the pass, allowing five passing touchdowns to opposing wideouts over their last four games.

After tabbing rookie Bryce Perkins for his first career NFL start in Week 12, the Rams started third year signal-caller John Wolford for his second start of the season in Week 13 against the Seahawks. The former Wake Forest standout, who was sacked four times, is dealing with a neck injury and his status for Thursday night is uncertain.

The Rams, who rank 29th in scoring averaging a disappointing 16.8 points per game, are 4-9-1 ATS (30.1%) over their last 14 games dating back to last season.

Respected money believes that a surging Las Vegas offense should find success and extend the Raiders’ winning streak to four straight, while continuing their quest for an AFC playoff berth. The Raiders have everything to play for, while the defending Super Bowl champions are a mere shell of last season’s squad due to a slew of injuries.

BET: Las Vegas -6 (-110)

Trends

The Raiders are 3-0 SU and ATS over their last three games

Las Vegas started the year 0-5 SU on the road, is 2-0 SU and ATS last two away from Allegiant Stadium

The Rams are 0-6 SU and 2-3-1 ATS over their last six games

The Rams are 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings with the Raiders

Los Angeles is 2-6 ATS over their last eight home games at SoFi Stadium

