The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, the team announced on Tuesday.

After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.

The Rams have had injury issues all season, leading to a 3-9 record entering Week 14. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to miss the rest of the season with a spinal cord contusion, leaving John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as the next two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Los Angeles will take on the rest of Mayfield’s contract, which is about $1.35 million for the remainder of the season. The quarterback will become a free agent when the contract expires.

For Mayfield, this presents an opportunity to boost his market value before the offseason begins. Los Angeles, meanwhile, adds a veteran quarterback for the remaining five weeks of the season.