Morocco-Portugal World Cup Quarterfinal Odds and Betting Preview

Portugal are the solid favorite against Morocco, who are looking to play spoiler in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup.

The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup in Qatar between Morocco and Portugal. Portugal is the favorite at -150 after crushing Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Portugal was able to rest key players in the final group match, which likely helped them breeze past Switzerland even without team captain Cristian Ronaldo starting. Instead, his replacement, striker Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick in his place. Not only was it Ramos's first start in Qatar, but it was also the first hat trick of the 2021 FIFA World Cup.

Will Portugal leave the veteran on the bench again on Saturday? The 37-year-old is likely playing in his last World Cup, the modern era's most prolific scorer, and the first male player to score in five different World Cups.

Morocco enters this match with the opportunity to become the first African nation to play in a World Cup semifinal. On Tuesday, they ousted Spain, winning a penalty shootout (3-0). Morocco has played well, with their success coming from the strength of their defense. Morocco has allowed only a single goal across four matches in this tournament while scoring only four. The extra thirty minutes of play on Wednesday and their lack of a dominant striking attack puts them at a disadvantage vs. a Portugal team that has scored in every match this tournament and is tied with England for the most goals overall (12).

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Morocco (+450) | Tie (+260) | Portugal (-150)

Spread: MOR +1 (+120) | Tie +1 (+230) | POR -1 (+188)

Total: 0.5 – O (-213) | U (+150); 1.5 - O (+220) | U (-333); 2.5 - O (+750) | U (-1786)

Both Teams to Score: Yes (+105) | No (-143)

Game Info: Dec. 10, 2022 | 10 a.m. ET | Fox

