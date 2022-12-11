The New England Patriots (6-6) are favored by 1.5 points vs. the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at SI Sportsbook for Monday Night Football. The game is expected to be a close one, and the total is set at 42.5.

If you’re looking to get in on some player prop action, we’ve got you covered.

Jakobi Meyers is not playing in this game, creating some potential value for other New England receivers. The Cardinals will have both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown available for this game, but we are pivoting away from Arizona receiving props for Monday. I have some interest in Hopkins over 6.5 catches due to his average of more than eight per game, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for shutting down an opponent’s number-one weapon. I think Arizona can pull off the upset win, but I am looking more to the New England side of this game in terms of props.

Let’s get to it.

Kyler Murray over 35.5 rushing yards (-125)

Murray is averaging 41.5 rushing yards per game this year, while the Patriots are allowing 5.69 yards per carry to opposing QBs. Murray is averaging nearly seven carries per game, which means this could be close, but I’m leaning on the over since he has exceeded this prop in four of the last five he’s played.

Mac Jones over 1.5 passing TDs (+135)

The Cardinals have allowed a league-leading 24 passing TDs this year, for an average of exactly two passing touchdowns per game. Though Jones has only passed for 2-plus TDs once this year, this is the spot for a plus-money payoff. Even with no Jakobi Meyers, I can see even RB Rhamondre Stevenson catching one in the end zone.

Nelson Agholor over 29.5 (-125)

Agholor is averaging exactly 29.7 receiving yards per game, and with no Meyers, he should see a few more catches this week. Agholor’s 2.7 targets and 71.4% catch rate are both better than Davante Parker’s on a per-game basis.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 35.5 receiving yards (-125)

Stevenson is one of Jones’s favorite targets, and he leads all Patriots players this season with 56 receptions. He’s averaging 32 yards per game with an 83.6% catch rate this year, and across the last four games those numbers have been even better: 52 yards per game with an 87.5% catch rate. No Meyers and a Cardinals team allowing 6.51 yards per target to opposing running backs (30th in the NFL) adds up to an easy over.