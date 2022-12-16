NFL Week 15 Player Props to Target

Target these five player props for Week 15, including several from each of the Eagles-Bears and Titans-Chargers matchups.

After three games Saturday, the NFL still has a full slate for Sunday. It’s exactly the holiday gift football fans wanted. If you’re looking to place some player prop wagers, there are two games at SI Sportsbook that offer some early value.

We are targeting the struggling Chicago run defense in the Eagles-Bears game, while we are targeting the struggling Titans’ pass defense in the Titans-Chargers matchup. I also like Titans running back Derrick Henry versus a Chargers team that is allowing a league-leading 5.52 yards per carry this year. His current market at SI Sportsbook is 98.5 rushing yards.

The Bears are allowing only 20 rushing yards to quarterback per game this season, however that number is misleading as they have not really faced many mobile quarterbacks this year. Daniel Jones tallied 68 ground yards in Week 4 and Jalen Hurts, who is averaging 53 rushing yards per game, should have success versus this Bears defense that is allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game (147).

Miles Sanders averages more than 15 carries per game and 5.24 yards per carry, and the Bears are allowing 114 yards per game to running backs. Even if Sanders shares with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, he likely clears this mark which he has already exceeded in eight of 14 games this season. We took the over last week and it cashed against the Giants, so let’s try it again!

We took the over for Justin Herbert‘s passing yards last week and we cashed early since Herbert connected regularly with his fully healthy receiving corps. Hebert threw for a season-high 367 yards in the win against the Dolphins last week, and this Titans matchup could be even better. Tennessee is allowing more than 300 passing yards per game this year and 314 yards per game across the past four. The Titans’ run defense is stout, and Austin Ekeler will likely be used as more of a receiving weapon, which adds to the reasons to back the over for Herbert, who looks fully healthy again after some mid-season struggles.

Keenan Allen has seen 28 targets across the past two games and easily exceeded this prop in both. This week, he gets a Tennessee secondary allowing 191 receiving yards per game to wideouts. Mike WIlliams averages a team-high 69.6 receiving yards per game and has exceeded this prop in five of his nine games. The Chargers are mere 1.5-points favorites at home, and this game could see a few lead changes. That bodes well for Herbert and his two top receivers.

