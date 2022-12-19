Lions-Panthers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Lions are favored by a field goal in Week 16 on the road against the Panthers as they aim for their fourth straight win.

The Lions (7-7) head to Charlotte to face the Panthers (5-9) for a Week 16 matchup Saturday. The game total has been set at 44.5 with the Lions favored by three.

The Lions are riding a three-game win streak and have won six of their last seven. They are now in second place in the NFC North with two more wins than the Packers, who they beat in Week 8 when they started their hot streak.

This is the first time Detroit is a road favorite this season.

Quarterback Jared Goff has no shortage of weapons with Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark both fully healthy. St. Brown has 974 receiving yards this year for an average of 75 per game, while Chark has been targeted 20 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns since returning in Week 12.

Detroit’s running game has been effective all season with Jamaal Williams leading the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns, while D’Andre Swift remains a dual-threat weapon. The Lions average the fifth-most points per game (26.4).

The Lions’ defense has struggled. Though their run defense has tightened up in the eight games—allowing only 72 yards per game—quarterbacks have been very successful against them. The Lions have allowed the most passing yards (1686) over the last eight weeks, and ranks 31st in points allowed per game (26).

The Panthers have struggled to find their starting quarterback all season, and the carousel has recently landed on Sam Darnold. Darnold has been serviceable in his starts, winning two of three, but despite having one of the best receivers in the game in DJ Moore, Carolina is a run-first team even without Christian McCaffrey. D’onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard split the duties, with the pendulum beginning to swing back more toward Hubbard last week.

If the Panthers want to keep up with the Lions, Darnold will have to air it out. Look for Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. to be targeted versus this struggling Detroit secondary. Carolina’s defense has been middle of the pack versus both the run and the pass, and the Panthers’ 22.4 points allowed per game ranks 15th in the league. Their offense is averaging only 19.7 points per game (24th).

One interesting fact: Goff has notable road splits. In six away games this year, he has tossed only three touchdowns. He has 20 touchdowns in eight home games.

Moneyline: Lions (-163) | Panthers (+138)

Spread: DET -3 (-110) | CAR +3 (-110)

Total: 44.5 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Dec. 24, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Lions Straight-Up Record: 7-7

Odds and Betting Insights

Detroit’s games have gone over the projected total nine times, while only six games have gone over the total for the Panthers.

The Lions are 6-0 against the spread when coming off a win.

